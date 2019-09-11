Top 8 Tips for Buying a Modern Scooter

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Buying a scooter can feel the same as buying a new car or another large purchase. And if you might feel like that, this article can help you learn what you should consider when buying a modern scooter. Hence, if you are thinking about buying a scooter, these are some tips that you should keep in mind:

The License – if you do not have a K53 motorcycle license, you will need at least a motorcycle learner’s license to ride your scooter. Keep in mind that you can only drive a scooter of 125cc and under with a learner’s license. The license is currently valid for two years, hence, you will have a lot of time to pass the needed test. Do not Forget the Test Ride – before you go out to browse scooter, see if you can take a scooter for a test ride to see if you will actually enjoy riding it. Compared to motorcycles, scooters are easier to ride, but they are also slower and they do not have the same brakes as a motorcycle. The License – if you do not have a motorcycle license, you should look for a scooter of 150cc or even more. Small scooters can be or feel underpowered and during fast-flowing traffic, it is better and safer if you can keep up. Consider the Lifespan if Buying a Second-hand Scooter – with the exception of Vespas, scooters do not have a long lifespan. Keep in mind that if you are shopping for a second-hand scooter, what might seem like a low mileage on a car (for example, 10.000 kilometers) is actually quite high mileage for a scooter.

Do not forget about the Helmet – whatever your budget is for the scooter, you should put aside some money to buy a decent helmet. You might not want to use a full-face helmet for this vehicle, however, make sure that the helmet has a visor that you can put down to protect your eyes. Having sunglasses during windy situations will not be sufficient. According to the experts from www.scotter.co.uk, you should also remember that you need to have a helmet that fits well, hence, a second-hand helmet is not something you need. The Storage Space – when looking at scooters, do not forget to check the storage space underneath the seat. You need to ensure that it is large enough to fit your helmet or other things that you need to store. Nobody wants to carry a helmet around when visiting a place like a shopping center since they are not light, nor attractive. Online Shopping – if you are purchasing a scooter online, you should check if there are some special offers to choose from. Some companies might offer seasonal sales and discounts on specific models.

Do not Forget the Warranty – if you are buying a new scooter, you should find out about the service plan or warranty. Most reputable companies and brands offer a warranty that will last for two years. If you buy a scooter, keep in mind that you will need to service it about every 3.000 kilometers.

Conclusion

By following these tips, you can ensure that the whole process of buying a second-hand or new scooter is easier, less time-consuming, and less stressful for you.