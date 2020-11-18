Top 11 Reasons Why Swimming is Beneficial and Fantastic for Your Health!

Nothing beats jumping in the pool on a hot summer’s day, right? But did you know that swimming hosts an array of health benefits? Whether it’s playing games with the kids, leisurely paddling from one end to another or doing some stretches you are moving your body. Here we will explain the top benefits of swimming and why it is fantastic for our health.

Why is swimming so great?

Sets calories on fire All-inclusive physical activity Builds muscle mass and stamina Hydrotherapy – helps to recover from injuries and cope with pain Boosts mood and can improve mental health Quality time outside with those we care about most Have a more restful sleep Mediative effects Relaxation Increase flexibility A great exercise option for asthmatics

Swimming is also great for keeping kids healthy and active and offers many benefits including:

Getting them off technology Improves hand-eye coordination Promotes confidence

1. Sets calories on fire

One of the great things about swimming is you can burn double the number of calories with a fast-paced swim than you would bike riding or running for the same amount of time. Even better, instead of getting hot, sweaty, and bothered, the water cools you down as you go.

2. All-inclusive physical activity

Unlike most land-based sports and exercises, swimming is a low impact activity that can be done by most people. The weight-bearing nature of water allows those who are physically limited to partake in exercise. Swimming is great for those who are:

Living with chronic pain Pregnant Elderly Disabled Limited in their range of motions Dealing with an acute injury or pain

3. Build muscle mass and stamina

Swimming uses every muscle in the body to get through the water which builds muscle mass all over. You don’t have to be a professional swimmer to reap this benefit either, steady-paced laps done a regular basis can improve stamina and tone muscles. It’s a fantastic way to keep healthy, active and improve cardiovascular health.

4. Hydrotherapy – helps to recover from injuries and cope with pain

Hydrotherapy is commonly used in conjunction with rehabilitation and pain management plans to help people recover from injuries and to alleviate pain associated with chronic conditions. This form of therapy is proven to offer an array of benefits and helps to take the load of the body to be able to conduct movements more freely and with less pain. Having a pool in the backyard enables patients to practice and work on their exercises in-between appointments.

5. Boosts mood and can improve mental health

Most of us deal with stresses from time to time and swimming is the perfect way to unwind and clear the mind. It releases feel-good hormones endorphins which can bring about a feeling of contentment and when done regularly, it is known to reduce symptoms related to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

6. Quality time outside with those we care about most

Swimming provides the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family whilst keeping active. Socialising and spending time outside has numerous psychological benefits and allows you to maintain meaningful relationships and connections with others.

7. Have a more restful sleep

Like all forms of exercises, swimming exerts energy. This in conjunction with the therapeutic effects of water and the relaxed state swimming can leave you in, is shown to improve quality of sleep, leaving you feeling rested. This natural approach is an effective way to treat sleep conditions such as insomnia.

8. Meditative effects

The repetitive motion of swimming laps, whilst being sounded by water can have meditative benefits. Concentrating on your breathing and the pace of your stroke enables you to switch off from everything and focus on the task in front of you. Swimming is a calming form of exercise and leaves you feeling restored and refreshed.

9. Relaxation

Taking a swim after a tiring day is the perfect way to loosen up. Being submerged in water has a soothing effect which can help you to destress.

10. Increase flexibility

The range of motion required to glide through the water lengthens the body and stretches the muscles which make the joints more flexible. Swimming enables people to maintain their flexibility as they age and can help muscle tone, bone density and decrease the risk of injury.

11. A great exercise option for asthmatics

Swimming is a recommended exercise for asthmatics. The moist air can reduce the likelihood of exercise-induced asthma attacks. Studies by Wiley-Blackwell state that swimming can relieve asthma symptoms as well as improve the quality of the lungs.

Why swimming is fantastic for kids health

1. Getting them off technology

Today, kids spend too much time on technology and childhood obesity is a global health issue. Swimming is not only fantastic for keeping healthy and fit but it’s a great way to keep the kids active and occupied away from their devices. The great thing about swimming is most kids enjoy it and don’t realise that they are exercising.

2. Improves hand-eye coordination

Swimming requires skill and when done often, it can improve hand-eye coordination which can enable them to complete tasks with their hands more effectively which is extremely beneficial for their physical development.

3. Promotes confidence

Swimming instils confidence in children and encourages independence. Swimming is the perfect environment for kids to realise their full potential by bouncing back after failure and setting goals and achieving them. It can provide a sense of accomplishment and can boost self-esteem. Swimming can also help improve social skills that are useful to their everyday lives.

4. Can enhance overall wellbeing and lifestyle

There’s no denying the numerous health benefits that swimming can provide. It can drastically improve mental and physical wellbeing to promote a well-balanced life. Having a pool of your own is the easiest way to reap all the benefits that swimming offers. For some, it can completely renew their lifestyle.

Ready to improve your health and wellbeing?

If you’re ready to transform your health and lifestyle our team here at BarrierReefPoolsQueensland can help! Such companies can fit and install stunning fibreglass pools that allow people to work on their health and fitness from the convenience of their backyard. If you would like to discuss one of our pools for your home or if you have any questions, get in touch with your local swimming pool builder