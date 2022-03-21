People consider a lot of things when choosing the place where to go on vacation. Since we can now fly anywhere in the world, choosing a vacation spot is not always easy.

Travelers take into account many factors when planning a trip: they think about the weather and season at the destination, the cost of flying and living, the popularity of the place, the number of historical places to visit — you got it. Some people like to travel where celebrities go (because these people do have a taste — especially for privacy).

The most popular celebrity vacation spots are tropical, hot countries where you can forget about everything and enjoy the freedom and the weather. According to metropolitan.realestate, celebrities choose to buy property in Dubai, Miami, Bahamas, and other heavenly warm destinations. Let’s talk more about these places.

1. Tulum, Mexico

Tulum is an eco-conscious resort, the best place to immerse yourself in nature. People from all over the world come here to practice yoga — and celebrities are no exception.

Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Demi Moore, Jared Leto, Kate Bosworth, and many other celebrities are in love with Tulum. In addition to the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea and spacious beaches, Tulum has an incredible archeological site — compact ruins of Zamá, a Mayan city that was almost destroyed by Spanish colonization. There are amazing old castles, a wind temple, a temple of frescoes, and other buildings in Mayan East Coast style.

In addition to the beautiful nature of Tulum, this city has numerous luxury clubs that host loud parties and world-renowned DJs’ performances. Tulum is a place for celebrities who enjoy techno music and are into active nightlife.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai is probably the favorite place among celebrities who intend to spend their vacations as awesome as possible. Here, you will sunbathe at the beach and swim in the pool during the day — and at night you will attend glamorous parties. Dubai is so popular that VIPs like David Beckham, Madonna, and Michael Schumacher claim it to be their second home.

The best time to fly to Dubai is from November till April — the sun is not a blazing laser, but there are few tourists around. The price for a one-person room in a hotel ranges from $40 to $100 per night — you can rent a whole house from $200 per night.

Celebrities also choose Dubai because a lot of interesting people hang out here. There is a great chance that enjoying private parties. You also may make useful connections with people who will enhance your career.

3. Costa Rica, Central America

If you are more into active vacation, choose Costa Rica as your destination. Here, it’s almost a sin to just lie on the beach — Costa Rica’s nature is remarkable!

Some lucky people will see Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Matt Damon, Mel Gibson, Michael Douglas, and other VIPs walking around Costa Rica. This is one of the most visited celebrity vacation spots.

Book the tickets to Costa Rica for the period from December to April — it’s dry season. The rainy season is probably worth visiting too, but it is not a conventional choice for a vacation.

4. Miami, Florida

Pick one of the best cities in the entire US for your vacation. Due to its advantageous location, the temperature here remains comfortable all year round.

This city is ideal for fans of Hollywood stars because here you can easily meet them at every step. Frequent guests of Miami Beach are the Spider-Man star, Tobey Maguire, actress Julia Roberts, and many, many others.

Note that Miami is expensive. For one night in a three-star hotel, you will have to shell out $150. For a five-star hotel, it’s already $300. And the price for the suite with an ocean view will cost you around $1,500 for one night.

5. Paradise Island, Bahamas

This island is located very close to the coast of the capital of the Bahamas — Nassau. The best time to visit this city would be between May and September as the temperatures are at their most comfortable during this time.

Among stars who adore the island, there are Beyonce and Jay Z (and Johnny Depp bought himself an entire island in the Bahamas and paid more than $3 million for it).

A bungalow here will cost around $1,000 for one night — or, you can book a hotel. In three-star hotels, people pay $1,500 for the entire stay. In five-star hotels, that sum will cover only one night.

Paradise Island is the place to visit with your special one. You will relax by the pool and enjoy each other’s company.

6. The French Riviera, France

If you want to immerse yourself in true European luxury, choose the French Riviera. The term “French Riviera” is developed by the French writer Stephen Liégeard. It means the coastline between France and Italy.

In this picturesque region, you can spot the luxurious houses of Elton John, Roman Abramovich, Tina Turner, and Angelina Jolie. Although this is a celebrity vacation spot, people can rent a room for just $47 a night.

The French Riviera is the place for those who appreciate the aesthetics and the beauty of nature. If you are looking for some inspiration that would drive your professional growth or private life, visiting this place is a must.

More Options for Your Vacation

There are many places to meet celebrities and have a good time. And these are not always the most expensive trips for tens of thousands of dollars.

There are many more exciting places to go on vacation: Hawaii if you want to see nature, Lake Como in Italy if you are into opulent rest, and, for instance, Aspen in Colorado, if you are passionate about skiing and snowboarding.