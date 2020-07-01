Top 6 International Pastry Schools in the USA

Culinary art is a skill to prepare any kind of food, whether it is fresh or heats treated with adding spices. This kind of art experienced its expansion at the end of the last century. People have realized that this can be a very lucrative business, not just a hobby that will make your family happy by preparing juicy, delicious meals and desserts for them. Researches showed that executive chefs earn an approximately 60,000-70,000USD salary, which is, we must admit, great figure!

Some people simply have a gift for food preparation, but to be an expert, it is necessary to go through certain training.

We all heard about Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Thomas Keller, Wolfgang Puck, and many other worldwide famous chefs who made brands of their names. They have restaurants and culinary schools all around the world, and just knowing it belongs to them attracts new customers from day to day, wanting to try some of the specialties they’ve seen in their shows. But, to be truly successful in such a job, it takes a lot of effort, hard work, patience, and persistence. As in any other business, one should start from why you think you are different and that you have something to offer people that others are not. Cooking can be seen as a technology – it develops every day, and if you do not follow the trends – you are out of the game. However, if you see yourself as a professional cook, the first step is to attend classes. There are many culinary schools all around the world that will offer you the knowledge, practice, and skills to make a little real work of art on a plate.

When it comes to cooking, there are many departments to choose from, like pastry, the professional cook for catering and buffet, culinary, the professional cook of Italian cuisine, and so on. The pastry is becoming increasingly popular and allows you to work in bakeries, pastry shops, restaurants, resorts, and many other places. What most chefs strive for is to open their small shop or restaurant, but to achieve this, it is necessary to invest time and money in schooling.

To help you with the right choice, we are bringing you the list of Top International Pastry Schools in the USA:

1. Culinary Lab

We believe you will not go wrong if you choose CulinaryLab, a contemporary cooking school. Settled in Tustin, California, offers many possibilities for their future students. Their training is divided into five levels, six weeks duration each, except the last one which will take you nine months. After it, we can freely say you are ready to work in your new profession or even to start your own business! You will learn everything about milk crafting, cheese making, how to be accurate with knife cutting, various methods for baking quick bread, pies, cookies, gluten-free and vegan baking, and so on. Its advantage over most other schools is that it is done in small groups, even individually, so that the lecturer knows at any time how much knowledge and skills each student has acquired. The last level is the most difficult because you will present all the learned skills and knowledge.

2. Auguste Escoffier School of culinary arts

Auguste Escoffier School of culinary arts from Austin, Texas, is worth mentioning as well. It is also both pastry and culinary school that offers even online classes for those who are already employed or live in another place. After 30-weeks training, students are ready to join the culinary workforce in restaurants, bakeries, resorts, hotels, and many other places with foodservice.

3. Institute of Culinary Education

Institute of Culinary Education in New York City will teach you how to turn a hobby into a lucrative business from which you can afford a comfortable life for yourself and your family. Another culinary advantage is that it allows you to travel and work around the world, following new culinary trends. It also offers a possibility to join campuses in New York and Los Angeles.

4. Culinary Institute of America

Culinary Institute of America (CIA) is placed in several locations – New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. Not only will you learn about food, but also about management, culinary science, hospitality, and food business.

5. The Kendal College of Culinary Arts

The Kendal College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management in Chicago, Illinois, offers a very high-quality Baking and pastry program since 2008. Education on this college will give you a strong academic education and experience that will make you feel ready to become independent by starting your new job anywhere in the world.

6. Johnson and Wales University College of Culinary Arts

Johnson and Wales University College of Culinary Arts, Providence, Rhode Island offers many programs on their campuses in Providence and Charlotte, or to attend online. You probably watched a TV show with children as chefs. It is good to emphasize this college offers summer camps for children ages 8-12 and teens (ages 13-16). If you see your child showing an interest in food preparation from an early age, why not direct them to it, bearing in mind that it may later become a profession?

Many colleges help their best students to find a job after they graduate, and that’s why it is worth the effort to be one of the best.

There is an old saying that the path to the male heart is through the stomach. This means that attending culinary school will bring you not only an opportunity to work and travel, but also to find the love of your life. Invite your crush for dinner and surprise him with some specialty you learned in classes. Do you think he will resist? We don’t think so!

Although it is important to have a sense of food preparation, as well as which school to choose (because only real teachers know how to transfer knowledge), it is even more important to do your best, to follow world culinary trends, do research, try new recipes. The road to success is difficult, but it always pays off at the end, when you begin to reap the fruits of your labor.