7 Best Rolling Papers for Beginners

A great deal of the whole smoking pot experience stems from the rolling paper you use. Experienced pot smokers have their favorite type, and they stick to it. Why change something that works?

But, if you’re a beginner, it can be overwhelming to look at different options and not being able to choose the best. This post aims to help you out. Read on to see the best rolling papers for beginners that you may want to consider buying.

Keep in mind that as a beginner, you may need to try different options before finding the one that suits your needs and preferences the most. (Source: KingPalm.com)

If you’re looking for rolling papers suitable for beginners but also incredibly useful for experienced weed smokers, then KingPalm is the right choice. These are individually handmade, and it’s their biggest advantage. Unlike many types that burn quickly and leave no room for enjoyment, this one doesn’t burn too fast. As a result, you get to enjoy every smoke and save up on your special stash.

The leaves used for the rolling papers are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) family native to Southeast Asia. The leaves are sustainable and free of toxins and other pathogens, which would hamper all the quality of marijuana and impair your overall experience.

Most of these products on the market are made of flax, hemp, rice, and other materials. But it’s not that easy to come across the ones that are made of this specific material, which is why you should definitely give them a try.

Besides high quality, KingPalm leaves also happen to be practical and convenient. You see, they are just empty tubes that are easy to fill. You get a perfectly made joint without too much hassle, even if you’re a beginner who would otherwise struggle to roll up the joint to smoke.

1. RAW

RAW rolling paper is the most popular choice among weed smokers, both experienced and beginners alike. Suitable for vegans, these ones allow you to experience refined smoke without the presence of harsh chemicals, gluten, and other harmful substances that are found in some papers.

Since the paper is made from a blend of naturally unbleached fibers, it has a brownish appearance that marijuana users love.

RAW rolling paper is thin but still doesn’t burn too quickly. That way, you can truly take your time and enjoy every smoke. The best thing about RAW is the wide selection of accessories that simplify the rolling process.

2. OCB

OCB (stands for Odet Cascadec Bollore) is among the biggest names in this industry and a go-to choice for many weed smokers. The brand has a vast selection of rolling papers on its website, including Unbleached and X-Pert Slim Fit.

Unbleached OCB is a chemical-free product, only gummed with natural acacia gum. No chemicals and other compounds were used to make this paper. This means that Unbleached OCB is a great choice for people who prefer their marijuana smoke as natural as possible. It’s also useful to mention that Unbleached rolling paper is lightweight, soft, thin, and quite transparent. In other words, this is definitely one of the best ones there is.

OCB X-Pert Slim Fit is flavorless and not as thin as Unbleached, but still enables people to roll a joint effortlessly. The best thing about X-Pert Slim Fit is that it doesn’t burn too quickly. Since it’s thicker than some other options, this rolling paper is a great option for beginners.

3. Elements

Elements rolling papers are going to appeal the most to people who are looking for eco-friendly products. The brand considers itself as one of the most environmentally conscious brands of such products on the market. Their products are made of rice, sugar, and wind power. When smoking a joint wrapped into Elements rolling paper, you’ll see no ash. That happens because the product caramelizes the natural sugar gum as it burns.

Keep in mind that Elements rolling papers tend to burn faster than some other alternatives. Since they are made of rice, they are on the thinner side. While beginners usually don’t like to use thin rolling papers, Elements paper is still a great choice as it provides a learning experience.

Probably the best thing about this product is that the pack contains a magnet seal. This gives the Elements rolling paper a dose of practicality.

4. DLX

DLX rolling papers are an affordable choice for people who want to start smoking pot, but without spending too much money on expensive rolling papers first. Coming from the makers of RAW and Elements, DLX has the quality to match these two biggest names in the industry.

Made with natural ingredients and natural vegan acacia gum, DLX rolling paper eliminates the ash and allows for an even and slow burn. In other words, it won’t burn too quickly and rob you off of the enjoyment that comes when you truly take time to savor every smoke.

5. Shine 24k Gold Rolling Papers

If you’re into luxury, then Shine 24k Gold rolling papers could be a great choice. The 24k Gold here is not just a “decoration.” You see, these ones really are made of 24k gold to give you luxury at fingertips. They are made with a hemp blend base to provide the smoothest burn. Then, they are covered in food-grade 24k gold leaf.

Handcrafted rolling papers made of gold may seem unusual and weird, but they’re a lot smoother than regular counterparts. Of course, these ones aren’t really for everyday use (unless you’re rich), because they’re expensive. But, if you’re into treating yourself with luxurious rolling paper, then you should definitely check them out.

Note that as a beginner, you will need to be careful and have a lot of patience to make a beautiful gold joint.

6. Randy’s Hemp Papers

Randy’s Hemp Papers are a great choice for both beginner and an experienced, conservative stoner. Why? Quite simple, actually! Since they come with stainless steel wire, these rolling papers offer much-needed support a beginner needs when rolling a joint. On the flip side, an experienced, conservative stoner appreciates the old-fashioned approach to rolling a joint and enjoying the process. Don’t worry; the wire stays cool as you smoke and won’t burn your finger. It’s entirely safe to use it.

7. Zig-Zag

If you’ve ever looked up rolling papers, online chances are high you came across Zig-Zag. These rolling papers are a go-to choice for many beginners. This explains their popularity. The papers are durable and easy to roll. Plus, Zig-Zags are easily accessible. However, you need to bear in mind they burn quickly and are a lot thinner than you’d like them to be.

Conclusion

Rolling papers are now found everywhere, both online and in stores. Their prices, sizes, and other factors vary. As a beginner, you have plenty of choices, and we’ve outlined some of the best and most popular options. Take some time to think about your needs in order to narrow down the choice and get the best rolling paper that will only elevate your experience as a beginner. While it’s easier for a beginner to use thicker papers, allow yourself to experiment with thinner versions too.