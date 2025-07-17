The Top Restaurant Franchises To Own In 2025

Franchising continues to be one of the most reliable ways to enter the restaurant industry in the United States. By leveraging an established brand, proven systems, and corporate support, investors can reduce the risks associated with starting a completely new concept.

In 2025, restaurant franchises are positioned for significant growth due to changing consumer behavior, rising demand for quick service dining, and the expansion of delivery-first models.

Why Invest in Restaurant Franchises in the U.S. in 2025?

The U.S. restaurant industry has seen a remarkable transformation over the past few years. Post-pandemic dining trends show a strong preference for convenience, affordability, and reliable service, fueling the growth of quick-service and fast-casual brands. Digital ordering, drive-thru optimization, and loyalty programs are reshaping how customers interact with restaurants.

According to the International Franchise Association’s Franchising Economic Outlook (Franchise.org), franchise output is expected to exceed $936.4 billion in 2025, reflecting a 4.4% increase from the previous year.

Indicating that franchised restaurants will continue outperforming independent eateries due to their operational efficiency and stronger marketing power. Delivery and takeout channels remain dominant revenue streams.

For entrepreneurs, 2025 is the perfect time to invest in scalable restaurant concepts that align with these evolving trends.

Criteria for Selecting the Best Restaurant Franchises in the U.S. For You

Not all franchises are equal, and choosing the right one requires careful evaluation.

Some key factors to consider are as following:

• Startup Costs & Investment Level – Franchises can range from low-cost restaurant franchises to start under $200,000 to premium brands requiring millions in capital.

• Profitability & ROI Potential – Consider the average annual revenue and profit margins of the franchise system in high-traffic U.S. markets.

• Brand Strength & Market Demand – The strongest brands have a loyal customer base and a proven history of success.

• Operational Support – Ongoing training, marketing support, and supply chain reliability can make a significant difference.

• Territory Rights & Scalability – Flexibility in expanding to multiple locations within the U.S. is key for long-term growth.

By evaluating these criteria, investors can identify the best QSR franchises 2025 offers and find options suited to their budget and goals.

For operators aiming to streamline operations and offer seamless digital ordering, solutions like those provided by TechRyde can help franchisees integrate custom online ordering, kitchen automation, and delivery management into their business models.

Top 10 Most Profitable & High-Growth Restaurant Franchises in the U.S. for 2025

Here’s a look at the top 10 restaurant franchises to own in 2025, based on brand strength, profitability, and growth potential.

1. McDonald’s

Investment Range: $1.3M – $2.3M

Average unit volume (AUV): $3.84 M in gross annual sales in 2023–2024; roughly $576K EBITDA per unit assuming a 15% operating margin.

Why It’s a Top Choice: McDonald’s remains one of the most profitable restaurant franchises, offering unmatched brand recognition and consistent customer traffic.

2. Chick-fil-A

Investment Range: $450,000+

AUV: Approximately $9.3 M in annual sales per U.S. location the highest in the industry.

Key Advantage: High average unit volumes, strong fan loyalty, and a proven drivethru model make it one of the best restaurant franchises 2025 has to offer.

3. Taco Bell

Investment Range: $525,000 – $2.6M

AUV: Estimated at $2.1 M in 2023 average per-unit sales in the US.

Growth Driver: With innovative menus and a strong late-night customer base, Taco Bell remains a leading QSR in the Mexican-inspired food category.

4. Domino’s Pizza

Investment Range: $145,000 – $500,000

AUV: $1.28 M per unit in 2024, translating to ~$192K EBITDA assuming a 15% margin.

Why It’s Profitable: Domino’s thrives in the delivery-first model, making it a great option for investors looking at low-cost restaurant franchises to start.

5. Wendy’s

Investment Range: $300,000 – $1M+

AUV: $2.0 M across company and franchise units, per 2024 QSR 50 data.

Key Advantage: Competitive menu pricing, fresh food positioning, and modernization initiatives drive growth.

6. Dunkin’

Investment Range: $109,700 – $1.6M

AUV: Approximately $1.3 M in 2024, with upfront costs ranging from $110K–$1.6M

What Makes It Strong: With a strong coffee and breakfast menu, Dunkin’ franchises are ideal for high-traffic commuter locations.

7. Subway

Investment Range: $150,000 – $300,000

AUV: ~$490,000 in 2023, among the lowest in the segment.

Why It Stands Out: One of the lowest startup costs among major brands, making it one of the best low-cost restaurant franchises to start in 2025.

8. Five Guys

Investment Range: $306,200 – $716,250

AUV: $1.8 M per unit, based on 2024 QSR 50 data.

Key Advantage: Known for its premium burger offerings and simple menu, it attracts a loyal following.

9. Wingstop

Investment Range: $450,000 – $900,000

AUV: $2.135 M in domestic U.S. restaurants in Q1 2025, up from $1.918 M in 2024.

Growth Driver: The wing-focused menu caters to both dine-in and takeout markets, offering strong ROI potential.

10. Panda Express

Investment Range: $377,100 – $1.8M

AUV: unavailable publicly, but investment range is $377K – $1.8M and expanding rapidly across U.S. markets.

Why It’s Profitable: A leading brand in Asian-inspired fast-casual dining, with strong expansion across the U.S.

These brands represent the best restaurant franchises 2025 investors can consider, offering a mix of high profits, scalable operations, and robust consumer demand.

Pros & Cons of Owning a Restaurant Franchise in 2025

Pros

• Instant brand recognition and built-in customer trust

• Proven operational systems and established supply chains

• Ongoing training and marketing support from the franchisor

• Easier financing options due to strong brand credibility

Cons

• Upfront franchise fees and ongoing royalties

• Contractual obligations that may limit flexibility

• Competition in saturated markets

• Limited control over menu changes and operational policies

Which Is the Best Restaurant Franchise to Own in 2025 Out of All?

Chick‑fil‑A ranks as the best overall franchise to own in 2025 based on profitability, investment level, and brand strength. It achieved over $9.3 M in average unit sales and surpassed $22 billion in total U.S. systemwide sales in 2024 (according to QSR Magazine). With exceptional customer loyalty and a low initial franchise fee of around $450k, it outperforms most competitors.

Takeaway

The U.S. restaurant franchise market is evolving rapidly, with 2025 expected to bring even more opportunities for growth. From global giants like McDonald’s to emerging concepts like Wingstop, the top restaurant franchises to own in 2025 balance profitability, strong brand presence, and operational support.

Whether you’re seeking low-cost restaurant franchises to start or aiming for highrevenue QSR chains, evaluating investment levels, ROI potential, and market demand is essential.

By choosing wisely, entrepreneurs can build a sustainable business in one of America’s most dynamic industries.