Top things to do and Attractions to Visit when traveling in Egypt

Egypt is one of the most popular tourist destinations that you can find in the world. It is also a country where you can find the oldest examples of civilization and human society. If you are looking forward to going ahead with Egypt tours, luxorandaswan.com will help you to have a better overall understanding of the things that you can see and witness in Egypt. Then you can learn how to get the most out of your stay as well.

Here is a list of top things that you can do.

1. Cairo Tower

Cairo Tower is an impressive landmark that you can find in the Zamalek district. It is a 187m tall tower, which is made out of granite. In fact, the tower has been constructed in order to resemble a lotus plant. There is a strong relationship between the lotus flower and the history of this country. In fact, people who lived back in ancient Egypt used these flowers to make papyrus. You can get to the top of Cairo Tower and enjoy surroundings from the observation deck. There are two restaurants for you to enjoy fine food on top of this tower, as well. From the observation desk, you can witness stunning views of the Pyramids of Giza, the Nile River, and Cairo City.

2. Sail on the Nile River

Nile River, which is the longest river in the world, is flowing through Egypt. During the time that you spend in this country, you are provided with the chance to sail on the Nile River as well. It can deliver an experience that you will never forget. While you are sailing on the Nile River, you are provided with the chance to look at the greatest underwater mysteries of ancient Egypt, as well. In addition to that, you will be able to unravel underwater treasures while you are traveling across the river.

3. Visit the stunning beaches

You can discover a large number of stunning beaches as well. You are provided with the opportunity to enjoy those beaches while you are spending time in the country. Beaches in Egypt would provide you with the opportunity to relax within a serene environment. These beaches are a paradise available for the people who love water sports as well. Cleopatra’s Beach, Agiba Beach, and Gharam Beach are some of the beaches that you should not miss out on while exploring this country.

4. Giza Pyramid Complex

Giza Pyramid Complex is one of the most prominent attractions that you can discover. In fact, this is a world-famous landmark. Even though the Giza Pyramid Complex is often busy with tourists, you can think about visiting there. That’s because your trip to this country would not be complete without paying a visit to these pyramids. Out of the pyramids that you can find at Giza Pyramid Complex, the Great Pyramids of Giza is the largest. You can easily access these iconic structures from Cairo, as well.

5. Luxor Temple

Luxor Temple is located in the heart of Luxor. It is one of the most ancient tourist attractions in the country as well. In fact, the Luxor Temple was constructed during 1500BC. It was the location for Opet Festival as well. During the time you spend at Luxor Temple, you can walk through the massive statues of sphinxes, who have human heads.

6. Colossi of Memnon

To access the Colossi of Memnon, you will have to cross the Nile River and visit the city of Luxor. These are two massive statues, which are made out of stone. These two statues represent Pharaoh Amenhotep III, who is one of the most prominent rulers. Even though these statues were damaged from an earthquake that took place 2,000 years ago, you can still find them in decent condition for viewing. The earthquake has created some cracks on the statues, which give out a melodic sound in the morning, due to the formation of dew. Therefore, you are strongly encouraged to think about visiting the Colossi of Memnon early in the morning.

7. Great Sphinx of Giza

Great Sphinx of Giza is another iconic tourist attraction that you can discover in Egypt. It is one of the most instantly recognizable attractions as well. This structure is made out of massive limestone, and it represents a sphinx. Sphinx is a legendary creature, which is attached to the history of this country, whereas a part of it is a lion, and the other part is human. You will also be able to discover the traces of original paint at Great Sphinx of Giza. Even though we are not too sure who built the Great Sphinx of Giza, you can still go there and enjoy the sights.

8. Cairo Citadel

Cairo Citadel can be found in the eastern part of Old Cairo. This citadel was constructed back in the 12th Century. It was originally constructed as a defense against crusaders. Since then, the Cairo Citadel has survived for seven centuries. It was also used as the home by many ruling parties in the recent past. The forces of Napoleon Bonaparte have also stayed here at Cairo Citadel. You can enjoy break taking views around Cairo Citadel as well.

9. Abu Simbel Temples

Abu Simbel Temples is one of the most popular tourist attractions that you can discover in this country. This temple is made out of massive rock carvings. They were initially constructed with the objective of marking the border of Egypt along with Nubia. In fact, the rulers wanted to showcase their power and demotivate all the threats. You can visit Abu Simbel Temples and have a great time during your stay in Egypt.

Final Words

Now you are aware of 9 of the most iconic attractions that you can see. Plan your tour accordingly, so that you can visit one or more of these attractions and have a fabulous time in the country.