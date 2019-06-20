Top Three Tamil Songs and Where to Download Them

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Tamil Music is something that not a lot of people are familiar with, and the reason for that is probably because our media doesn’t really cover or give attention to Indian music all that much. However, there are a few good things to know about Tamil music, so if you want to learn more, feel free to continue reading until the end of this article. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Tamil Music?

For those of you who might be a bit unfamiliar with the term Tamil Music, or you simply heard about it but never actually got to see what it is, we’re here to explain. Tamil Music first appeared a very long time ago, in the earliest period of Tamil History. It is the kind of music that has a very big traditional and cultural aspect to it. The Tamil Period is one of the earliest periods ever known to men, and this is one of the reasons why this type of music is so greatly appreciated in India.

For the Tamil People, music is a very important aspect of their culture, and it is one of the things that they do with a lot of passion and love, so let’s take a look at some awesome Tamil content.

Tamil Music Today

Obviously, we’ve come a really long way since the Tamil period first appeared, so the music is not exactly the same as it was back then. However, the modern version of Tamil Music is really good, and if you are a music lover, we definitely suggest that you hear at least a few songs, because you might end up liking it a lot. Here are some of the best Tamil songs that you can listen if you want to know how Tamil music sounds.

Top Three Tamil Songs

One of the most important things to know about Tamil music is that almost every time a song is made, it will be used in one of the Bollywood movies. So, don’t be surprised if some of the songs that you’ll hear are featured in a movie. According to masstamil, these are the top three picks of the month.

The “Game Over” Title Track by Ron Ethan Yohann

A song that is featured in the movie Game Over which is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. A track that you’ll definitely like. The release date is 2019 and it’s currently one of the freshest Tamil Tracks, so go show it some love.

The entire album from the movie “House Owner”

House Owner is made by Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, and it is something that is definitely worth watching. The music is made by an artist that goes by the name of Ghibran, and we guarantee that you will like most of his work.

The music from the “Devi 2” movie

Last but not least, the entire music from the Devi 2 movie is something that is definitely worth listening. The movie is made by A. L Vijay, and the music is made by Gopi Sundar, an artist that is known to make exceptionally well Tamil Movie Tracks, so feel free to check it out.