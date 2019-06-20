Follow Our Advice on How to House Train Your Puppy

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Everyone loves a puppy — that’s practically a universal rule. A new puppy brings joy, companionship, and love to any home, and can be a great addition to anyone’s living space — whether you live in the city, the country, or anywhere in between.

Of course, getting a new dog comes with its share of responsibilities, and if you don’t take the proper action when you first bring that adorable pooch home, it could spell a lot of serious trouble down the road. Below, we discuss the two major areas new dog owners should focus on.

Socialization

Socialization means helping your puppy acclimate to all new types of sights, sounds, and even smells in a positive manner that enforces and re-enforces good behaviour.

Proper socialization can help you avoid large social issues down the road. For example, successfully introducing your pet to children will prevent them from developing a phobia, and slowly introducing vehicles, from drawn wagons to eventually cars will help your dog keep a positive and well-mannered disposition when kids and cars become mainstays later in life.

Socialization creates confident, happy, and well-adjusted dogs, and according to the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior, could even save your dog’s life one day. Improper socialization and the resulting behavioral issues are the number one cause of death among dogs under three years of age — more than infectious diseases.

Think of it this way, if your dog becomes lost, the better he is at accepting new places and people, the better chance he’ll have of being cared for by others until you can locate him.

Housebreaking

Another important part of bringing a new puppy home is to properly housebreak them. No owner wants to spend their first weeks with a new puppy cleaning messes and scolding an animal that doesn’t know any better.

There are many housebreaking devices on the market from which dog owners can choose, and it can become a challenge to root out the best from the rest. If you’re looking for a pee-pad, for example, the key is to find something that is not only functional but that is also pleasing for your pet to interact with.

Luckily, Pooch Patch has a solution to your puppy potty-training needs, with a 100% natural grass, leak-proof, recyclable pee patch. This patch is not only resistant to the wear and tear of a puppy’s first weeks, but it’s also fully compostable, which means you won’t be adding more to your carbon footprint.

Because it appears to be a natural patch of grass, pee-pads of this type are more successful than the standard plastic variety. And because it’s made with 100% real grass, your puppy will believe it’s actually outside, and when you eventually move the pad closer and closer to the door, and then finally outside, you’ll find that your pooch has been potty trained with little muss or fuss. And no mess!

Take it from us — raising a puppy is no easy task, but with the right planning and the right products, the first weeks of puppy ownership can be a pure delight. Simply remember to socialize and housebreak your pet, and you’ll be on your way to a lifelong friendship.