Top 3 Tips For UFC Betting In 2023

Mixed Martial Arts is one of the sports that is really attractive for punters, particularly as it is very dynamic and volatile and this creates greater eagerness and excitement, both of which are indispensable ingredients of recreational betting.

Top MMA promotions and organizations are very popular among bettors in various countries across the world. UFC betting Malaysia, for example, is one market that is exhibiting strong growth and is largely preferred by users. UFC betting, in particular, is really compelling because we are talking about fights between top, world-class fighters competing for universally acknowledged titles. And indeed, UFC betting Malaysia garners high bet volumes, especially when big bouts are involved.

1.Look out for possible upsets and value them right

Favorites are called favorites for a reason: they are most likely to win a fight. But in reality we have been witnesses of many upsets that have caught us by surprise. There are too many cases where fights, out of the blue, have been totally turned around. Where underdogs retaliate and defeat the favorites. Where absolute favorites seem to be somehow lost and eventually get beaten by seemingly less competent fighters and so on.

To name a few, just think of fights like Serra vs St-Pierre, where Serra’s welterweight title came as a shock to everyone watching the bout, seeing St-Pierre, the absolute favorite, being beaten. Or Anderson Silva losing by Weidman’s second round knockout and eventually being stopped from becoming the best champion in UFC history back in 2013.

So, what’s the takeaway of this? Underdogs can really make a difference in a fight and if you manage to read into their determination, willingness and devotion then you might be able to predict an upset and of course make profits.

2.Consider betting on rematches

A general rule – which has exceptions though – is that rematches will play out just like the initial bout between two fighters. Statistical analysis of rematch fights show that there is a very strong possibility that a rematch between two fighters will end just like the first fight ended – especially when the rematch is relatively close in time with the first fight.

Although this is not a guarantee, you’d better think of it when you make your choices on who to back with your bets in a UFC fight. Search for previous matches and past results so as to optimize your selection.

3.Defending a title is much more stressful than claiming a title

You should always keep in mind that UFC Champions feel a lot more pressure to defend their titles in a match, than their counterparts who are claiming the title. It is more stressful for them and this certainly impacts their style and subsequent performance.

In big fights where the one defends the title and the other one fights to get a belt, no matter how favorite the champion is, one thing is for sure and this is that this champion is far more anxious, stressed and tensed to keep the belt. It’s a double burden: one to repeat the success and at the same time to retain the title and not let another one win it.

UFC 2023 upcoming events

In Malaysia, MMA fighting is very well-liked, and fans may closely follow and watch not only Malaysian promotions like MIMMA but also UFC matches. In truth, ufc betting in Malaysia is just as well-known there as it is everywhere else, including the USA of course. Betting on UFC fights is projected to increase as a result of the impending 2023 UFC schedule.

The UFC fights in 2022 brought us a lot of memorable events and thrilling matches, making it a great year for mixed martial arts. The UFC has so far revealed its program for 2023, but if the organization hopes to repeat the success of 2022, some fights must take place.

Which battles are these? They are, after all, highly anticipated matches between seasoned opponents, title contenders, and experienced MMA fighters that will undoubtedly provide fans with a singular experience.

Let’s see the top three most expected bouts to be booked for 2023:

Fight 1: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

When McGregor will make his return to the octagon is one of the main concerns for fans of mixed martial arts and bettors. The Notorious will undoubtedly keep us waiting when he makes a comeback in 2023 and resumes fighting.

McGregor vs. Chandler is a fight that will go down in history, especially considering that Michael Chandler has been a huge success for the UFC, scoring astounding victories and competing against other MMA fighters in fights that stood out in 2021 and 2022. When he lost to Dustin Poirier, he forfeited his chance to win the title, but it was still an incredible MMA event.

On the other hand, Conor McGregor has not fought since his last fight at UFC 264 where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier in July 2021. His comeback is long expected and a fight with Chandler really makes sense at this moment.

Fight 2: Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones

Okay, this matchup has arguably been anticipated the most. Unquestionably, the battle ought to happen in 2023! What could be more thrilling than watching the heavyweight champion, Ngannou, square off against the great Jon Jones, the former light heavyweight champion, who is about to make his heavyweight debut after going dormant for nearly three years?

In actuality, most MMA fans are eagerly anticipating Jones’ return. They want it to occur, and they want it to occur quickly. The encounter between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou will be as thrilling as hell and resemble a fight between the greatest and the worst. a massive bout that will result in massive MMA moments!

Fight 3: Colby Covington vs Khamzat Chimaev

A battle between these two top welterweight competitors will be filled with heat, excitement, and thrills because they are two of the best fighters in the division. If Chimaev is genuinely prepared to compete for the belt, their matchup will serve as the ultimate test.