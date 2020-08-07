UFC Fighters Still Bringing the Heat for 2020

UFC fighters hold nothing back as the Championship resumes, Covid-19 notwithstanding. Fight Island promised some epic fights, and that’s what spectators got.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an American blended combative techniques (MMA) advancement organization situated in Las Vegas, Nevada which is the biggest MMA advancement organization on the planet and highlights the absolute most significant level warriors in the game on its roster. The primary occasion was held in 1993 at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado. The reason for the early Ultimate Fighting Championship rivalries was to distinguish the best military craftsmanship in a challenge with insignificant guidelines and no weight classes between contenders of various battling disciplines. As of 2020, the UFC has held more than 500 occasions. Dana White has been UFC president since 2001. Under White’s stewardship, the UFC has developed into an all-inclusive well known multi-billion-dollar enterprise. White first functioned as a manager for fighters but saw the opportunity to purchase the company from its former owners, the Semaphore Entertainment Group, back in 2001.

The UFC is amazingly inventive with regards to advancing themselves and the way that they have utilized their contenders’ names and popularity to advance the organization itself is out and out splendid. Whether it’s protecting a champion or a major team/program, limiting expenses, or whatever other ridiculous reason they can come up with, few other sports organizations can claim that they have given the fans what they want more than the UFC does.

Like many other sporting events this year, UFC 251 had some challenges due to the global pandemic of 2020.

The UFC CEO is working tirelessly to ensure that fights go on, even if not spectators are allowed. As the new season of fights took off on Fight Island, the two mixed martial arts juggernauts Jorge and Kumaru were set to bring the roof down. This was a welterweight fight that brought some heavyweight type of action.

The fighters, like many others who take to the ring to defend or pick up titles, had a long-running beef between them. An itch to scratch that could only be sorted out within the ring. The Nigerian and American powerhouses had enviable fights to back up the chances of winning or retaining the title.

Kumaru and Jorge both had enviable bouts during 2019. The champion, Kumaru, had won against Woodley to pick up the title, later meeting Colby Covington to defend it. Jorge decimated Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. Universal acknowledgment earned him a reputation as a force to be reckoned with in UFC.

Usman did in fact defend his Welterweight title, winning under the unanimous decision, Masvidal’s performance may have been due in part to the six-day window between accepting, and taking on the fight.

So, what’s next for UFC fans?

As mentioned earlier, Dan White is frantically preparing fight events behind the scene even as read this. There are more fights scheduled for Fight Island, although little is known about the venue. UFC has a five-year contract with the Abu Dhabi Department for Sports and Tourism. That being said, coronavirus seems to be upping its game as the number of infected keeps rising.

With the global pandemic still in full force, UFC has personified greatness of its own. Whether a new location is required to compensate with the travel restrictions or an eleventh-hour replacement in the main event of a marquee event, UFC has answers to everything, and it is evident that no adversity can stop UFC. After UFC 251, sequentially it will be UFC 252: Miocic VS Cormier 3, on 15 August 2020. But before this event, there are a series of UFC Fight Nights, which are as scheduled. While The Fight Island will remain the venue for the first three events, UFC APEX Center in Navada will be the location for UFC 252 and Holm Vs Aldana.

However, that’s not to say that fighters are ready to bow down. Not at all. The female fighters are ready to take on their opponents now more than ever.

Case in point: Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade

Namajunas began competing in MMA as an amateur in 2010. She made her professional debut against Emily Kagan at Invicta FC 4: Esparza vs. Hyatt on January 5, 2013. Namajunas utilizes forward movement while pressuring opponents with jabs and high kicks. During her fight at Invicta FC 6, she directed a series of ax kicks, front kicks, and forward roundhouse kicks to her opponent’s head. After closing the distance, she will sometimes attempt to grapple and execute a submission.

Andrade made her professional mixed martial arts debut on September 6, 2011. She won eight of her first ten fights in her native Brazil.

These ladies took to the stage earlier this year and showed some amazing talent. With Rose’s win this time around, the question is does she stand poised to win against Zhang? Competitors like Joanna Jedrzejczyk faced off quite combatively with Zhang Weili. It remains to be seen if a fight card will be in place for these two ladies to raise up.

Angela Hill and Michelle Waterson

Hill started her expert MMA profession in 2014. She has amassed a success over future Invicta warrior Stephanie Skinner. In June 2014, it was reported that Hill was one of the contenders chose by the UFC to show up on The Ultimate Fighter: A Champion Will Be Crowned. She confronted Carla Esparza in the starter round and lost by means of accommodation in the first round.

Having made the change from ring girl to contender with the assistance of Donald Cerrone, Waterson made her MMA debut on February 16, 2007, at Ring of Fire 28: Evolution against Andrea Miller, winning the battle by consistent decision. She made her introduction without having any novice fights.

Two naturally gifted and equally weighted (stats) fighters are set for a throw down this August. Scheduled for the 22nd.

Angela Hill is ranked number 15 in USA Today’s MMA rankings, with Michelle Waterson following closely at 13. Hill becomes the first female to participate in four fights so far for 2020. Their meet will help secure one of them the revered top spot. A loss for any of them will send them slightly lower in the rankings.