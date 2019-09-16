Tourist Attractions Not To Miss in Rio de Janeiro

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The seaside city of Rio de Janeiro is one of the most famous vacations and tourist spots in the world, bringing thousands of people into Brazil every year. For the tourist making a first trip to the city, here are some attractions that should not be missed.

Copacabana Beach

There are lots of beaches all over Brazil, but none of them have held such a special place in the hearts of tourists like Copacabana Beach. Beautiful and full of fun, this 4km stretch of sand and water is always packed with people. Soccer players enjoying a few games with makeshift posts and individual players showing off their dribbling and juggling skills, caipirinhas kiosks with locals and tourists lining up for a sip of the famous drink, capoeiristas kicking at each other and evading kicks as onlookers watch in amazement, and so much more.

Christ The Redeemer

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is the tallest religious statue in existence and is one of the seven wonders of the world. Measuring 40.44 meters in height from foundation to crown, this monolith attracts thousands of tourists from around the world every year and is an almost permanent fixture in most Rio de Janeiro private tours such as rioprivatetours.com. Visitors to the tower typically reach it by taking a train or van, or by walking through a popular and well-beaten hiking trail. 220 steps, or a newly installed elevator for the physically disadvantaged, take tourists all the way to the top. From the top, the view is absolutely breathtaking; with expansive views of the coastline, the neighborhoods and the mountains all around to dazzle the senses.

Museum of Tomorrow

Opened in 2015, the Museum of Tomorrow is a science museum that is situated in the Praca Maua square of the Centro Centro Neighborhood. The museum combines science and art to take a deep look into where humanity is at the moment and the possible places we could be in the future. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, a Spanish architect, the museum considers human existence through five broad lenses: Earth, Anthropocene, Cosmos, Us, and Tomorrow. The museum tries to ask of its visitors; “what choices are we making now and what will our future look like as a result?” Its exhibits and games not only entertain but make guests ponder on how they can contribute positively to the earth.

Tijuca Forest

The Tijuca Forest is one of the two largest citified rainforests in the world. Covering 32 KM², the forest runs from the center of Rio and outwards into the Tijuca Rainforest, connecting eventually to the Amazon Rainforest. The path the forest takes through the city separates it into its various north, west, south and eastern components, making it an inseparable part of the city’s life. When it comes to life, the forest is home to hundreds of animal and plant species, some of which are unique to Tijuca.

Rio is a beautiful city and there is a lot to see and do. If you are visiting the seaside city anytime soon, make sure you visit one or all of the attractions on this list.