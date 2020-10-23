4 Ways to Transform Your Appearance with a Different Hairstyle

There is an age-old saying that reads: ‘a change is as good as a holiday.’ This not only applies to things like our jobs and daily routines but our appearance as well. Making a few changes to your appearance from time to time can be a great way to make a good impression on others and boost your confidence. There are numerous ways to breathe new life into your appearance, including updating your wardrobe, trying a new makeup style, or even getting a tattoo. One of the most effective methods, however, is to change your hairstyle. Whether you have sported the same cut and color for a month or many years, changing your hair can be life-changing. Besides getting a haircut, you can also change your look with hair extensions, play around with a new color, or have your hair straightened or permed.

Get a new hair cut

One of the simplest and most popular ways to change your hair’s appearance is by getting a new haircut. As your hair naturally frames your face, it can highlight the features you want to place focus on while obscuring others. A new haircut can do a lot for both your physical appearance and your confidence. A stylish new haircut can make you look younger, more mature, slimmer, and more athletic. Although a striking long-to-short cut will undoubtedly make an impression, several more subtle snips can transform your hairstyle completely.

While not everyone can pull off bangs, making a change to your fringe can be a great way to change your appearance. Layering your hair is another non-radical and straightforward way to define your hair’s shape while also creating more depth. The trick with getting a great haircut is to allow your hairstylist to guide you and remember that cutting your hair (or having a friend do it) may save you money. You may also end up being worse off than before you started your transformation.

Invest in spectacular braids or hair extensions

Hair extensions and braids can be used with great success to convert your hairstyle from drab to fab and have been extremely popular, especially among women of African and African American descent. Today, however, an increasing number of women of all ethnicities embrace the potential these hair accessories hold to transform their entire appearance. Hair extensions are incredibly versatile and can be utilized in several ways.

They can add length and volume to fine, shorter hair or bulk-up a braid or bun for a special occasion. They can be made from synthetic materials or human hair and are available in almost countless colors and styles. Hair extensions can also be used to create dazzling braids. Box braids are incredibly trendy at the moment, thanks to celebs like Beyonce and Rihanna sporting them with flair. According to Beauty Mag, it is vital to ensure you choose the right extensions for your hair. Always ponder things like the texture and thickness of the hair while considering its restyling potential as well.

Experiment with a new color

Few things can transform your look quite as drastically as a new hair color can. Apart from highlighting your best facial features, a new color can also help you express your personality. Several astonishing hair color trends are taking the world by storm this year. Bold roots are immensely popular as the look is easy to achieve and easy to maintain. As far as colors are concerned, ‘chocolate truffle,’ ‘orchard red,’ and ‘wheat blonde’ are all in high demand. Ashy and icy shades, which are often coupled with dramatic haircuts, also continue to hit.

When choosing a new hair color, it is important to remember that not every color you like will suit you. Factors such as your age, the style and texture of your hair, your skin tone, and the color of your eyes all need to be considered. Speak to your hairstylist in advance to ensure that you are both on the same page regarding the look you are trying to achieve and accept their professional input with grace.

Straighten your curly hair (or vice versa)

Although curly hair is all the hype right now thanks to women (and men) choosing to embrace their natural beauty, it is natural to want to ‘change things up’ from time to time. Straightening your curls is a sure-fire way to make a radical change to your overall appearance. While hair straightening is often associated with severe hair damage, using the right equipment and techniques will allow you to render your hair silky-smooth without leaving it dry, brittle, or broken. A good-quality straightening iron paired with a protective spray almost guarantees you a favorable result.

Perms were all the rage in the 1980s, and now they are back with a bang. This time, however, they are a lot more natural-looking than their counterparts from 4 decades ago. Although perms look gorgeous on extended locks, women with shorter hair can also sport curls without fearing the dreaded poodle-look. Depending on your hair type, your age, and the shape of your face, you can choose between soft waves, loose curls, and tight ringlets. It may be tempting to perm your hair at home, but this is not advised. Instead, seek out the services of a qualified hairdresser that will not only help you choose the best style but advise you on after-perm hair care as well.

Changing your hairstyle can be a fun and rewarding activity. Even if you are not ready to embrace drastic changes, you can make small tweaks to your style and color to make you look great.