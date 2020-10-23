7 Ways Social Casinos are Better than Normal Casinos

Should you bet on slots and card games without money? It sounds pointless. But it’s all the rage on Facebook: Slotomania, House of Fun, Hard Rock, and Vegas 777 to name a few. These casinos welcome players from all parts of the world.

Not even the USA is left out in the list of accepted countries. In fact, the requirements are so few that the most important thing is to download these gaming apps. Then you can have unlimited fun playing your favorite casino games.

In all fairness, regular casinos have their benefits too. Winning real cash ranks at the top. They also have more games, sometimes higher quality games. So, why are we saying social casinos are better than real money websites?

Available for All

If you have a mobile device and stable Internet access, you can play social casino games. The apps are not regulated, which means they can accept pretty much everyone. Their only requirement is to bar children, especially those not old enough to be on Facebook.

By comparison, normal casinos are regulated. And for that reason, they have lots of rules to follow. For example, they can only accept players from regions where gambling is legal. That’s why so many of them ban players from the US.

Another requirement is to enforce KYC verifications. So, when you join a real-money casino, you must to provide personal data, including information about where you live. Sometimes, you must show how you make money. Otherwise, you could get banned.

Many Casinos to Choose From

It’s true—there’s a social casino for everyone. And you can find more information at online-gambling.com for an in-depth social casino guide. That said, social casinos provide different games. Some offer slots alone.

Others are more inclusive and provide both slots and card games. Still, some companies specialize in or two genres of games. For example, you can join a site that offers blackjack and poker alone. Or roulette and slots.

Does it matter what social casino you join? Yes, it does. Like real casinos, social apps aren’t created equal. Some companies provide games of higher quality than others. If you want the best gaming experience, you ought to choose the best casinos.

Easy to Access

Are you on Facebook? At some social casinos, a Facebook account is all you need to play hundreds of slots and card games. Of course, social media is not a compulsory requirement. Dozens of social apps don’t ask for Facebook login details.

Instead, your only requirement is to install an app, and then you can play whichever games you like. News flash: social casinos provide nearly every game offered by real money websites. From slots and blackjack to roulette and Keno, there’s no game you won’t find on social apps.

On the flip side, you can take your favorite social app wherever you go. They’re available on mobile devices, after all. And that means whether you’re on the Subway, at home or work, any time is a good time to play social games.

They’re Free

Perhaps the best part about playing social casino games is that they’re cost-free. You receive free betting coins from the apps. And you accrue your budget by playing often. What’re more the apps give you more coins every day you log into your accounts.

That way, you can never run out of betting coins at social casino apps. Unfortunately, real-money casinos are a different ball-game. You might get a few free spins to play slots or $10 for a few rounds of poker.

But in many cases, the only way to bet is by spending real cash. In all fairness, you don’t always need a lot of money to play casino games. But let’s face it. Gambling can be addictive and that means there’s a significant risk of overspending.

Gambling addiction is a real problem throughout the world. It has ended marriages, broken families, and made thousands of people bankrupt. In the worst cases, people have suffered mental health problems after losing all their wealth to real money casinos.

Chase your Dream to be a Billionaire

Just admit it. The main reason you want to play casino games is to win cash. No judgments! Everyone wants to get rich. And while casinos promise the prospect of winning a lot of money, most people lose more than they win.

At social casinos, however, you spend nothing and win thousands of dollars. Oh yeah—it’s not real money. But who cares? The goal is to have fun while building fortunes. And isn’t that what casinos are built for?

There are many ways to build a fortune at social casinos. You can play jackpots for the chance to become an overnight millionaire. Or you can build your fortune slowly by cherishing poker. You could also play lotto or bingo although these games aren’t designed to pay out a lot of money.

Socialize

There’s a reason people call them social casinos. And that’s because they’re created to bring friends and strangers together. If you play slots, next you’re given a choice to share your progress on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

If you choose card games, you can invite your friends to Play Texas Hold’EM, roulette, or blackjack together. Interestingly, you can also chat within the apps, trade jokes, and use emojis to appreciate others.

Many social casinos also feature stat-pages and scoreboards to encourage competition. That way, you can compete to be the best blackjack player in your state or continent. Or you can challenge your friends, family members or any other groups you belong to.

Your Turn

Social casinos can’t help you win real money. But they give you access to the same exciting games gamblers play. Another benefit is that you can’t lose money playing social slots or poker. So, there’s no chance of going bankrupt due to gambling.

If you like to socialize, you certainly need to download a social app. Then you can invite your friends or play with players from all parts of the world.