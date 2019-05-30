Travel To Surf? These Locations You Need To Check

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Summer is on the way and that means another perfect occasion to visit the world’s most special destinations to go surfing.

If you are the type of person who likes to hit the waves, board in one hand, was in another, then this article will give you insight about where you should go.

It’s 2019 and it’s time to freshen up the bucket list. And we’re going to do that by telling you about the best locations you need to check if you are a fan of surfing.

1. Portugal

If you’re not that into the whole sport, then you should know that Portugal is the most surfer-friendly destination in the world. With amazingly sandy beaches and waves that match even those in Aussieland, Portugal is the place to go in 2019 if you’re a surfer or a person who likes to try it out.

To be more specific, the central coast boasts some of the most amazing surfing beaches in Europe. The central coast is home to the most popular waves in Europe, the Nazare, and Peniche. Portugal is also home to Europe’s one and only Surf Reserve. That, of course, is located in Lisbon, which is the European equivalent of San Francisco for surfing.

2. Bali, Indonesia

Indonesia is a beautiful place that it definitely should be on your bucket list regardless if you are a surfer or not. According to Frostfires, Indonesia is home to Bali. If you’re living under a rock, Bali is on the world’s most famous tourist destination, but little do people know that Bali has one of the world’s most surfing-friendly beaches. Bali is home to legendary reefs breaks such as Padang Padang, Uluwatu, Bingin, Nusa Dua, and the friendliest of them all, the surfing beaches of Kuta and Canggu. Ask any passionate surfer and he will tell you about his trip at one of these beaches if not all. Bali, apart from being an overall paradise, is a surfer’s paradise that should be on your bucket list.

3. Winter Surf, Morocco

If you didn’t know, destinations such as Australia and Morocco have different seasons to Europe and the Americas. Whenever winter hits the old continent; its summer time in Morocco and Australia. So surfers extend their dream sport by visiting these countries during the cold times to catch up on surfing. The fascinating African beaches are dream destinations to anyone who looks to sample Morocco’s hospitality and to go surfing. The beaches of Essaouira, Sidi Kaouki, and Taghazout are some of the most popular surfing destinations. However, if you’re down to some hardcore, big wave, surfing then the amazing Anchor Point, Killer Point, and Boilers beaches will definitely please your thrill of adrenalin.

Morocco is considered an all-year-round destination for vacation, and it certainly fulfills the criteria for surfing enthusiasts.

4. Caribbean Surf, Costa Rica

Much like Morocco, Costa Rica’s surfing-friendly climate is best for those who want to go surfing during the winter periods. The tropical climate of Costa Rica makes it the most desirable destination for those who are looking to try our surfing for the first time.

Beaches such a Salsa Brava, Nosara, and Jaco are the most popular choices for Caribbean and Pacific surfing. However, if you’re looking for more professional surging, then the optimal choice would be the world-class surfing surf spots like Playa Tamarindo and Santa Teresa.