Decorate your home with Art pieces

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Designers are often asked, “How do I choose the perfect artwork for my home?”. Well, there are a couple of guidelines and rules that you can follow in order to select the perfect art piece for a specific space in your home. Art is what helps people define the personality of the space and the homeowner. It is perfect for tying places together and creating a specific character of the home. One of the best things about art is that you can take it with you if you move and the value of the art can even grow over time.

In order to make the whole process easier for you, here is a list of 5 tips that you can follow when decorating your home:

Art for the kitchen

When it comes to decorating your home with art, people usually tend to forget about the kitchen. As you know, the kitchen is one of the most used rooms in the house and it is often referred to as the “heart and soul of the home”. There is no room for discussions here, art needs to be implemented in the kitchen. Space above the cabinets or countertops are great for art and in order to keep the pieces in details, you should opt for smaller pieces that will complement, not overwhelm the whole area. You could choose something that is vibrant and fun. Opt for prints from famous artists and if you want to check out what your choices are, click here.

Art for the bedroom

The bedroom is your own personal oasis, a place where you can rest and relax and the decorations should reflect that. The best place to hang art on is above the bed or on the opposite side of the bed. You could choose large scale pieces since they are the best and keep in mind that you should hang it at eye level. Look for pieces that have soothing tones or colors and that are abstract. If you are into landscapes or photography, photos will work well. You should opt for minimalistic frames since we will want to focus on the art piece.

Art for the office

If you work from home, art décor is perfect for personalizing the space and keeping you inspired. One of the best ways to do so is to create a rotating gallery. In order to start, you will need a long ledge shelf installed over the workspace or near it. What is great about this is that the shelf will be the only thing that you will have to hang. Next, you should choose various art pieces that inspire you. You will want to implement different sizes, small or big, hence the possibilities are endless. You can choose frames that are minimalistic or you could choose something that is bright and colorful.

Art for the bathroom

Yet another room in our home that gets neglected with art. The art pieces that you choose should go with the whole vibe of the room. For example, if it is the master bathroom, you should choose art that is calming and serene, but if it is a powder room on the first floor, you could choose something that is more bright and fun.

Art for the living room

And of course, the best goes last! The living room is one of the most fun places to decorate with are and sometimes, it might even be intimidating. Choosing the right art piece is the key to starting conversations, as well as setting the whole vibe of the space. You can choose large scale paintings or a big gallery wall. Sometimes art does not have to come in the form of prints or canvas, it can take other forms as well. Whether it is a large scale replica of the Millennium Falcon that you built out of legos or some colorful stag horns, you will be able to something that will reflect you best.

Conclusion

As you can see from this article, decorating your home does not have to be intimidating, it can, in fact, be an interesting and fun task for you and your family members to do together.