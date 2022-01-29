Well, while this might sound kinky, and traveling with sex toys isn’t ordinary travel, don’t be fooled that you’re the only one doing it. In the same way, some people can’t travel without their partner, there are those who can’t travel without their little sexual helpers. For many individuals out there, sex toys are more than a partner. At least they’re less demanding. While many sex toys are not large, and can easily be conceived within a bag or even in personal luggage there are a few things you should know if you’re taking them on a vacation.

Depending on where you’re traveling, in-bed toys can be seen the same way pets are. After all, you’ll have to go through airport security and customs. Now you understand that matters can get complicated. If it is a local trip, you don’t have to worry too much. But if your vacation includes airplane travel, and going abroad, you’re better off reading this article. By now, thanks to the weird ways of the internet, you probably saw at least one unpleasant video of a lady whose dildo was discovered at an airport. It doesn’t matter which sex toy is your favorite you don’t want to end up on TikTok. So, to avoid any unpleasant situation, and have a nice vacation with your romantic partner keep reading. Just let us ask and say it: traveling with your sex toys? Here’s what you should keep in mind.

Pack It, Wrap It

Well, you opted for carrying a sex toy on a vacation because you probably don’t go with a real partner. There’s no shame in it. But if you haven’t found a man or a woman with the right package, make sure that your valuables are packed the right way. Any item you might be carrying with you should be packed in plastic, see-through bags. Once this is done, make sure that they’re positioned in the center of your other stuff. Surround it with clothes from all sides. Furthermore, being honest does matter. If you’re truthful with yourself, please do the same with the airport security and customs agents. Tell them that your precious cargo is a personal item, and ask for a private screening. You don’t want to end up on National Geographic’s Locked Up Abroad. That would be a story to tell your grandchildren.

Plan in Advance

When you’re picking your small partner you should have a few things in mind. This will be hard because if you’re shopping for in-bed helpers you’re probably horny as hell and your mind isn’t in the right place to think. But, you should turn your libido off, and use your brain for at least a few moments. When shopping for a sex toy, in addition to picking the one that will suit your needs the most, make sure to include any other plans in the equation. What you should have in mind is that any item you buy is considered a travel-friendly item. With that settled, seek smaller sexual aides, miniature plugs that can fit your bag easily. Some of the helpers, such are whips or masks, and even cock rings can be carried without too much fuss. But, if your preferable sex toy is a massive vibrator or a dildo, the customs will be thrilled. The airport security might mistake it for a projectile, and this would be serious at first and hilarious later. Even if you do everything right, you can encounter unpleasant situations. So, above all else make sure that your toys are at least cleaned properly, and if you need help with that do visit https://mysecretluxury.com/luxury-sex-toy-cleaner/.

Be Accident-Free

Like we already said, you need to take great care of security. Being safe is the most important thing. In this particular scenario, you just need to avoid any accident that could arise with both the authorities and the onlookers. If Sex And The City and Samantha Jones, both men and dildos can cause equal troubles, and be a blessing, but you’d need them both. Remember that episode when she used an electric vibrator to put a baby to sleep? Well check it out if not, but we do. So, while vibrators can be amazing and helpful, they can be sex toys to bring out the most comic but worrisome situations when you’re traveling. So, there’s this one thing you need to keep in mind. When traveling with an electric device that you’ll use with intimacy, please make sure that you remove the batteries. This can save you from a lot of trouble. Your luggage will be moving left and right during the travel, and if you’re not careful, and removed the batteries in advance, your electric dildo could turn on and chaos would ensue. So, please, take the batteries out.

Avoid Metals, Invoke Discretion

So, by now, it’s clear, you’re traveling abroad and you’re traveling by plane. This means you’ll be searched on multiple occasions during a span of a few hours. This is why it’s essential to keep things modest. While citing Ciara and her hit song Body Parts when she says ” I’m just having fun” could be an attempt to go over the customs and security agents, you shouldn’t try it. Instead, to avoid being in the center of their attention, you should aim for discretion. Even if it is a major need that you have a sex toy by your side, make sure that you take your smallest piece. Furthermore, avoid carrying those made out of metal. They’ll be easily seen at the scanner and could cause a commotion. If nothing else, it might embarrass you in front of strangers.

Liquids Could be a No-Go

If lube is what you need the most on your travel, or in any other part of your life you need to account for it. There are rules and guidelines most airlines have on bringing liquid on their planes. This is what you need to know before bringing lube on the airplane. It shouldn’t be too hard to be prepared if the airplane is against it. If you do it any way you could be banned from flying, so it’s not a joking matter. Lube is only an option if you’re Michael Cera’s character Evan in Superbad, and you think Becca might need it. On airplane? You better avoid it.