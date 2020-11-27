What’s Trending in Engagement Ring in 2021?

New Year is only a month away and you might think it’s a little too late to catch up on the trends of this year but in reality, there was never a better time to get up-to-date on what’s hot and what’s not. Why? Because trends that emerged and faded during the course of the length mature and consolidate towards the close. So, the trends you see in the last quarter are actually the trends that are likely to be carried forward well into the next year. Therefore, without further ado, let’s get you up to speed with the hot trends in engagement rings this year.

Yellow Gold Is on the Lead

First off, you need to know what metal is trending before you start looking at engagement rings. This year, it’s yellow gold. That is not to say that rose and white gold are out of the scene. Those still are very much there too, but yellow gold takes the center stage for now. The year 2020 saw the strongest comeback of this metal which took a step back last year. If you are confused about what metal to pick, gravitate towards the good old glittering gold. That’s the metal that’s going to keep the bride looking chic all year round. Bonus point, yellow gold is timeless, so it isn’t likely to go out of fashion any time at all.

Sustainability Is Key

Priorities among buyers have clearly shifted towards transparency and sustainability as more and more buyers adopt a responsible stance when buying their ornaments. Hence, millennial or not, you want to make sure that the item you are buying is mostly sustainable, if not 100%. The good news is that there is a ton of stores that offer big on sustainable products. So, there is much to choose from. If you are a patron of sustainable brands, then you already have more choices than an average buyer. If not, it’s time to do a little research.

Uniqueness Is the Biggest Demand

It’s been clear at this point that the brides-to-be of 2021 want nothing more than originality. Uniqueness has become a top priority of buyers this year. If you have a diamond solitaire in mind, you need to spruce that up a bit with some unique ideas. Unusual stones, stark bands, new settings, these are the keys to keeping your engagement ring unique and where that is concerned, each of these goes a long way. That aside, one great way to guarantee uniqueness is through custom-building. Most jewelers these days encourage their buyers to customize their engagement rings. Do it from scratch if you are up for it. A designer will be with you every step of the way guiding you through all of it. Alternately, you can also make small inputs and change the whole game.

Up Your Game with Standout Bands

Never before have had bands played such a pivotal role in the aesthetics of engagement rings as today. The most surefire way to guarantee originality is through bands that are out of the ordinary. There are plenty of ideas out there to scope and experiment with. But the core idea is to shift away from traditional and lean towards non-traditional choices. Because those are the designs that feel more special and appeal more to the modern woman. There are tons of examples of standout bands on the Internet in case you are in search of some inspiration. Just go to any online store and check out their catalog. You will have more ideas than you need.

Multi-Stone Features

Multi-stone features are the biggest trend in engagement rings this year, all thanks to Meghan Markle who set this trend with her iconic three-stone engagement ring. This year, women were seen wanting more multi-gem rings than solitaires. Solitaires are still popular but only among a certain sect of people. For most others, it’s three or more stone features that are evidently glamorous and striking. With them, standing out is so much easier than with the conventional picks that glamourize, but do not always outshine boastfully big sparklers. So, multi-stone engagement rings have emerged as fitting replacements for iconic and swoon-worthy celebrity engagement rings that are so big that they are well beyond the budget of the averages.

Drama with Gems

One thing that’s big this year in engagement rings is unconventionality in diamond cuts. That’s why cuts like pear and marquise seem to have caught the popular imagination than others. Both delicate and vintage-like, these cuts have the sharpest silhouettes in fancy cuts. They easily stand out, but what they truly do that other fancies fall short of is adequate drama. With the pear and Marquise cuts, ample drama is possible, even with skinny bands and no embellishments. Without accents or engravings, these two cuts can make a stone steal the show and call all attention to themselves. If you are a fan of solitaires, picking from these two cuts would guarantee an incredibly exquisite engagement ring. If budget is no constraint for you, then try clubbing these two shapes of diamonds in the engagement rings. They not only complement each other but also conjure a perfectly modern design that is to the precise liking of the brides-to-be of today.

The Return of the Asscher Cut

Everybody who has noticed this trend has been asking the same question- what brought about the revival of this particular cut this year? For most of us, it feels like the return of the iconic British show Downtown Abbey where the ladies sport extraordinary vintage pieces of jewelry. With the rising popularity of this cut, it appears that the brides of this year are increasingly looking for antique flairs and motifs in their rings. This cut which emerged in the Art Deco era and was big at the time has suddenly come back to capture the hearts and minds of the buyers. The best thing is, you can make a fine engagement ring out of it by just putting this delicate stone on a simple band.