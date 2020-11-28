Which of the Celebrities Plays at the Casino – 2020 Guide

People use different methods to ensure their financial stability. Living in the 21st century and the world of advanced technology makes things easier for them. A wide range of options is available to everyone who has a stable Wi-Fi connection and a decent smart device.

Some people would start an eCommerce business and try to reach their goal in that way. However, not all people have the ability to invest money. On the other hand, they can use their skills and create a side hustle in that way. Freelancing is usually an opportunity that people around the world gladly use.

The third option they use is probably the most controversial from our list. Some people will decide on online gambling. We know that many people will disagree that online gambling is a good way to earn money and have fun. The entire industry has a bad reputation, and we understand that way of thinking. Yet, you need to understand one simple thing. The success in online casinos depends only on your skills.

You primarily need to work on your self-control. Spending too much usually leads to some even bigger problems. On the other hand, you need to be careful when choosing the right online casino. Many gambling sites will invest a lot of effort to ensure the best possible gaming experience. For instance, if you live in Canada, it would be in your best interest to check websites like best-casino-canada.ca. Websites like that objectively analyze all the casinos that operate online. Get familiar with all characteristics of the gambling site before you create an account. Chase only those that offer decent bonuses, a wide range of games, and security.

Still, you probably think that online and offline casinos are the only places where you can find average people. However, there are many celebrities out there that are passionate gamblers. Despite that, some of them also managed to achieve some successes. Because of that, we would like to analyze which of the celebrities plays at the casino. We are sure that our list will surprise you a little.

1. Michael Jordan

You can hear different stories and opinions about Michael Jordan. However, all the people will agree he is one of the best basketball players of all time. More precisely, many people claim he is the best one. However, most people have never heard that he is also a passionate gambler. His bets are probably one of the most interesting you could find. Of course, he was a regular visitor of different traditional casinos across America. He was probably trying to have fun in the online casinos as well. However, Jordan managed to place a bet on games of rock, paper, and scissors.

We know this will sound ridiculous to many people. However, he sometimes places a bet of up to $100 on this worldwide popular game. Despite that, there is one story that we also need to highlight. He once invested 900 dollars that his luggage would be the first to arrive. Imagine that level of passion when you find an opportunity in every moment to bet. We are sure that the everyday life of Michel Jordan is crazy and fun.

2. Tiger Woods

The best golf player of all time is also a passionate casino player. You can hear many rumors associated with his betting strategies, money-spending, and similar things. Yet, there is one rumor that is confirmed, and many people still can’t believe it is true. The American golfer was betting up to 25 thousand dollars per hand on blackjack. Because of that, many casino owners had to react and establish some limits when he comes to a casino. A good example of that is MGM Grand Casino in Vegas. The casino does not allow him to make bets bigger than 1 million dollars. We are sure there is a good reason why they decided on that move.

3. Charlie Sheen

We are sure that you already knew that Charlie Sheen is going to be a member of this list. The worldwide famous actor is popular because of many things. First of all, we need to highlight that he was the highest-paid actor back in 2010. Believe it or not, he was earning nearly 2 million dollars per episode. However, his gambling passion started when he was still young. His ex-wife Denise Richard confirmed he was spending up to 20 thousand dollars each weak on sports betting.

However, we would like to give you one suggestion here. Charlie Sheen is a rich man, and he can afford to spend that much money on sports betting. On the other hand, you must not follow his example if you are not earning that much. If you earn 5 thousand dollars per month, you should not spend more than 10% of that amount. Raise the bets only when you start becoming confident in your skills.

4. Matt Damon

Another American actor and producer that often plays at the casino. However, here comes something that will be interesting for the worldwide population. Matt Damon often does not go to a casino alone. He usually visits these places with his friend Ben Affleck. They are both big supporters of Texas hold ’em poker. You can often see them playing that game in the Luxury resorts in Las Vegas. However, beginners should improve their skills a lot before visiting that place.

5. Bruce Willis

We will continue our list in the same manner. Bruce Willis got many rewards in the world of the movie. However, not many people know he is also a huge fan of baccarat. Believe it or not, he once managed to win 500 thousand dollars in Atlantic City. Don’t forget that Bruce Willis has a huge life experience, and we are sure he knows which tactics are the best ones for his success. It is definitely an example that all beginners should follow.

6. Floyd Mayweather Jr

We will end this list with one of the richest athletes in the world. There is no reason to talk about the rewards that he got as a boxer. However, many people do not know that he often visits offline as well as online casinos. Betting on college football is one of the things he loves a lot. In most cases, he invests around 400 thousand dollars in a sporting event. Because of that, he once managed to win around 3 million dollars from one bet on college football. It seems that boxing is not the only talent he has.