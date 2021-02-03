5 Reasons Why Are Trivia Quizzes So Addictive to Play?

People spend their free time in various ways. Some spent it reading books, walking, or listening to music. However, many would choose to play quizzes. One of the popular quizzes nowadays is the trivia quiz type that has massive popularity in all parts of the world. Trivia quizzes are based on answering the questions as quickly and as accurately as possible. Fortunately for all the people, there are different types of trivia quizzes. One of them will surely meet your expectations as well. You can check out Quizpin to see which types of trivia games exist.

Many studies show that playing these trivia quizzes can provide the same effect as gambling. When people become thrilled and excited while they play quizzes, and when they give the correct answers to questions, their brains get a rush of dopamine. The best thing that makes this quiz different from gambling is the fact that it does not have any negative effects. People like to be challenged and to participate in new things. On the other hand, people can also get a wide range of benefits from the quizzes of this type.

In this article, we will analyze some of the crucial benefits of these games for our mental and physical health. You will see for yourself why are these trivia quizzes so addictive.

1. Trivia Games Help People Improve Their Knowledge

If you want to keep your brain in shape even if you are older, this is the perfect option for you! It is well known that our learning capabilities decline over time. With this game, you can avoid that kind of problem. When you are answering questions and play this game, you memorize and learn new information. As time pass, you will expand your knowledge a lot. Despite that, you will have a better focus. When you need to respond very quickly in the intense surrounding, you get very motivated and addicted to continue. That goes even to the point at which people collect information compulsively just to win.

2. Improvement of Logical Capability

While you memorize and learn new things when you play trivia quizzes, you are improving your fluid intelligence as well. Over time, your logical capability of solving new problems will increase. You will not even be aware of how quickly this can happen. You will be able to give a quick response in a second. Our brains are amazing machines that are creating new neural connections when we are learning new things. In that way, we can accommodate new information. Giving more answers and solving more problems is something that makes this game addictive. An interesting fact that the study shows is that people who play trivia can be very clever and have a high IQ.

3. Connecting with people

Trivia questions and answers can be adapted to any audience. Also, it can be used in schools and universities. Professors often use this quiz to challenge students and their intelligence differently. They help them develop language skills and to test their knowledge and skill levels.

Despite that, these quizzes are helping students to experience how to work in teams. When they are working in groups they are learning how to help each other. The students make a bond with each other and create better connections with their friends. If you are not a student anymore, you can organize the night quiz at your home. Gather your friends and create a new experience for all of you.

Other than this, you can participate in these trivia quizzes even at bars that make these games even more addictive and popular. Nowadays, we can see so many bars and coffee places host quizzes. It is time to put phones away and interact with others to win. These quizzes gather people of all ages. It is the perfect way to learn new things, make new friends, and have fun. It provides interesting discussion and healthy debate among participants.

4. Trivia Quizzes reduce stress level and make us happy

One of the interesting benefits of these games is their ability to reduce cortisol levels in our body. Cortisol is a stress hormone, and when it is increased, it can lead to the depressing condition. The good news is that these trivia games can be very helpful in preventing that scenario. As a result of the excitement and thrilling that these quizzes provide, people become happy. As you see, there are many benefits of these games despite learning and increasing thinking abilities. Other than these, friendly surroundings and competitiveness can improve our mood and increase our self-confidence. As a result, we feel very good about ourselves and positive. When you add on top of that winning, the feeling of satisfaction is even bigger.

5. Cross-Training Also Makes Trivia Quizzes More Addictive

Trivia quizzes provide all kinds of questions and topics, there is surely something for everyone’s interests. You can find a wide choice of topics, such as history, geography, sports, health, and science. As you see, any topic or field you can imagine exist. You can find even a star wars trivia quiz. When we are thinking about different topics, at the same time, and answering the various questions very quickly, our mind has to work very hard. In that way, we reachability to find connections, remember different things from our memory and include our logical capability. All that in one word is called cross-training. In other words, we are learning different facts and topics at the same time. In that way, we remember all of that information better than if we would learn all of them separately. As you see, our brains are special, and we are not even aware of how amazing they are.

Final thoughts

When you saw all the benefits that these addictive trivia quizzes provide, you should try them as soon as possible. Gather your friends or family and organize a fun quiz night. There are different types of this quiz, so you will surely find something for your interests. Despite this, if you want to make new friends and have a new experience, you can participate in pub trivia quizzes and make things even more challenging and thrilling. Despite having fun and learning new things, you can increase your IQ as well. Isn’t that a goal that all people have?