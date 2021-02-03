Smart Tips on Using Vertical Space in the Kitchen: Wall Mount Stainless Steel Shelves

The kitchen is the space we use most often, mostly the space used by each member of the family. Can’t believe it is the most used space? Here are some examples: we go to the kitchen when we are thirsty to drink water, squeezed juice or some other drink, it is the place where we prepare morning coffee, but also coffee in other parts of the day in general, it is also the place where we prepare meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and of course the place where we prepare meals for work. In addition, other snacks, desserts and many other culinary ideas are often made in the kitchen.

Because it is the space where time is most often spent, it is the space that is most favorite for a large number of people, there are often many changes made. Changes refer to elements, such as a change in their placement or a change by adding new elements. The changes also apply to utensils or plates. But changes are also being made in the additional elements with which homeowners are trying to make the most of the unused space. How do I use the space? This is one of the most common questions we have the answer for you.

If you look for an efficient solution for organizing unused vertical space and placing different kitchen items for your restaurant, then wall mounted metal shelving is your wisest budget-friendly choice of equipment. Ergonomic and compact designs that help to neatly and conveniently arrange the working area can become an indispensable component of a commercial interior. It can suit any of your purposes, performing a function of the extra stand for microwave oven or becoming a steady wall spot for keeping utensils and ingredients. Moreover, wall mount stainless steel shelves also allow you to save since they can fully replace expensive cabinets or shelving kits with a couple of levels, which will take up a lot of valuable room.

Things to consider before purchasing wall mount stainless steel shelves

Location on the kitchen

To reach spaciousness and excellently optimize the working environment, you must determine where exactly a metal wall shelf will be mounted to not interrupt the staff performance but boost the speed of food prep processes. You need to look at exactly how much free space you have in your kitchen. You must be careful not to close any space that is needed for easy operation in the kitchen. Plan exactly where it will be placed, first of all, so that the element is practically applied, and after all, it serves in the right way that it is intended to serve. Do not allow this element to be one of those elements that only make it difficult to function, but try to use it in the right way. Always consult an interior designer as he will tell you exactly whether your plan is feasible or not.

Items that will be stored on stainless steel wall shelves

Weight capacity is the main selection criteria, as you have to be sure that the shelf unit can hold anything you want to put on them from small goods to heavy and bulky objects. Initially, we recommend that you have your own plan that will determine exactly which items will be on the shelves. Plan in time why not every item could stand on these shelves. For example, you could put some herbs or fresh spices for the dishes, but you could not put some heavy decoration for the kitchen, kitchen element, or any accessory that has a lot of weight. That is why it is important to have a plan that will determine exactly what will be the purpose of the new element in the kitchen that should facilitate the distribution, but above all, it will improve the appearance of the kitchen.

Design that fits your commercial needs

Clearly define your needs for buying the right type of vertical metal shelf. Here are some common designs that most business owners prefer for their food establishments:

solid structure . Solid stainless steel wall shelves for the kitchen are more sturdy and easier to clean and care for it. You can accommodate items of different sizes without the risk of falling.

Solid stainless steel wall shelves for the kitchen are more sturdy and easier to clean and care for it. You can accommodate items of different sizes without the risk of falling. triangle corner shelf. Such products are well-known for their unusual shape. It has a triangular structure. They are firmly fixed in the corners of the rooms. Fasteners are installed in both walls, so it is a steady option.

wire shelves. Due to the amazing circulation of air, such shelves are a great unit for perishable products. Maintenance is not as fast and straightforward as with the solid version. But on the other hand, such a shelf will not accumulate sticky dirt, dust, mildew, or dangerous bacteria.

hanging construction. It is one of the most original and unique designs. Their main difference is the fastening type. If standard ones are mounted on wall supports, then these ones are mounted to the ceiling, using decorative metal chains. In commercial kitchens, such styles are quite rare because of their seeming impracticality. They are less steady and therefore not suitable for placing fragile items on them.

Other common types of shelving for your restaurant

If you are the owner of a restaurant or some other business that deals with the preparation and serving of food, then this accessory would fit perfectly in the kitchen if you have extra space. The extra unused space can find its application, exactly with these shelves. With them, you will give a better layout of the space, but it will also facilitate your functioning in it. An array of vertical shelf solutions is available for foodservice businesses. However, everything depends on the room specifics, kitchen space, and the already installed equipment. In the catalog of AmGoodSupply, you may find both wall shelves and other options of extra storage surfaces, including bakery pan racks, dunnage racks, additional over-shelves for food prep tables, equipment stands.

Decide on such an ideal solution and improve your space. Let your kitchen be a functional place and a place that is fully utilized. Give it charm, but also give it a better use of this space where the day begins and the day ends.