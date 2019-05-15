Tropical Decorating Ideas 2019 for Every Part of Your House

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Decoration in your home is very important. Every person wants to arrange every room according to its own wishes so that he or she can enjoy in every part of the house. There are many decoration styles that are very interesting and very attractive. Inspired by the summer that is coming as well as all the tropical things that associate with the summer, we decided to introduce some tropical decorating ideas for 2019. Tropical style is very interesting because you will feel like you are in some tropical area. If you pay attention to details such as jungle-inspired curtains, colors in your interior and, of course, plants, this style will help you create your own little oasis. Also, you can pay attention to tropical gardens and colors and plants that are present there because that can help you a lot while decorating.

In the following article, we will present some tropical ideas for decoration of every room in your house, as well as for your own garden, so you can be in tropical style throughout the year, but not just when it’s summer. So, if you’re ready, let’s start.

Living Room

As a place where you probably spend the most time, it’s very important that your living room be decorated in the right way and in accordance with your wishes. When arranging a tropical living room, first of all, it is important to pay attention to the color of your walls. You need to choose the color so that it is not dark, but the light, and in this case, the white fits best. We must note that if your living room is spacious, you can freely use some warm color to achieve the proper effect. In addition to the classic painting the walls, for example, you can use the wallpaper with tropical motifs that will also be perfectly fit into your room.

Another important thing is the furniture. Try to choose a furniture that is made of bamboo or rattan, for example, because you will contribute to the tropical style of your home. If you are talented and creative, you can use your skills and create pieces of furniture by yourself, and later enjoy in the product of your work. Do not forget to add some more decorations like pillows with tropical motifs, of course.

In addition to colors and furniture, plants in your living room are a the one of the most important parts if you want to be in a tropical style. You can buy any plants you’ve seen in a tropical garden, and we recommend palm trees, philodendron or cactus. Also, you can buy any exotic plant that you like, and, in this case, more is better.However, vegetation is definitely one of the most important things that you need to pay attention to in your tropical living room.

Kitchen

Another very important place in your house is certainly a kitchen. It’s a place where the whole family eats and come together. Therefore, you probably do not want your kitchen to be badly decorated and in this way spoil your Sunday lunch. We believe that tropical design will help you create a comfortable kitchen where you will enjoy together with your family. Focus on tropical motives, as well as in the case of a living room.

So, you’ll definitely need as many flowers and plants as possible to create a tropical atmosphere. So, lots of greenery will certainly contribute to the whole arrangement of your kitchen. One more thing you need to pay attention to is the furniture that needs to be made of natural materials, so you can focus on wood from tropical areas such as bamboo, ebony, mahogany and teak. Of course, as in the previous case, you can use your master skills and construct the furniture by yourself for your kitchen. One of the features you need to pay attention to is the look, that is desirable to be more similar to the natural texture.

As the last important feature of your tropical kitchen, we have set up decor and lighting. For example, you can look for curtains with motifs such as tropical fruits, palm trees or sea shells. You can also use real sea shells as a decor or from which you can make some artwork. For example, a fine detail can be a mosaic with tropical themes such as the flora and fauna of tropical areas.

Finally, you need to install some soothing lighting that will complement the tropical atmosphere of your kitchen. Use LED lighting to combine different colors such as turquoise, blue and green, and some warm colors that you think fit nicely into your interior.

Bathroom

If you’ve been thinking about renovating your bathroom, then maybe it’s time to make a fundamental change in the complete design and arrangement. You can try with tropical decoration because the tropical themes are soothing and we believe that they will fit perfectly while you have a bath. Just imagine a warm relaxing bath overlooking the sea waves and palm trees. It’s simply impossible not to relax and not enjoy.

Our advice is to focus on the bright design and use of floral tiles. Look for tiles that are painted with tropical motifs, sea flora and fauna or some greenery. In this way, you will brighten up this space and make it elegant. Of course, color is certainly an important factor that will affect the atmosphere, so it is necessary to choose a light cream, white, blue and even yellow color. In addition, you can complete the entire look of the walls with appropriate lighting. Focus on natural light, while decorative lighting can be used to enhance and further emphasize decor in your bathroom.

As for decors, use bath mats and curtains with tropical themes and make sure they are in bright colors. You can use real sea shells and some stones if you can find ones like those on the beach.

An important part of the bathroom arrangement is the furniture in this room. As in other parts of the house, focus primarily on a furniture made of natural hardwood. For example, our tips for selecting kitchen furniture materials were wood, such as teak, mahogany, bamboo or ebony. It’s the same in the bathroom, so we recommend that you look for elements whose texture will be more similar to the natural look and texture of the tree.

Bedroom

Bedroom is a place where the goal is to relax and sleep. So, the ideal decoration is a tropical one. The situation with the bedroom is very similar to the other rooms as the tropical style is distinguished by light colors, hardwood furniture and numerous decorations that will further help create the atmosphere of the tropical island room.

We start from the furniture. So, as we have stated earlier, it is important to use as many natural materials as possible, so we recommend wood as a material for you bed, but also all other furniture in your new paradise for relaxation. You can add a canopy to your bed and thus create a very interesting sleeping ambiance. Make sure you have a lot of pillows on the bed that have a tropical design, because the goal is to keep everything in that style. You can combine various materials and play with colors, but always be sure to use only natural materials.

As for the decor, your possibilities are unlimited, because literally there are many things you can add to your bedroom and in this way create a very pleasant environment. Sure, you can start with some interesting tropical plants. However, do not exaggerate, but buy only a few plants that will perfectly fit in your idea of room design. Also, you can get some interesting lamp decorated with sea shells.

Do not forget the lighting, because the proper selection of these things is very important to contribute to the atmosphere in your bedroom. You can use the above-mentioned lamps, dimmer switches to adjust the brightness in the room, as well as some more traditional lighting modes such as candles. In addition to the very interesting effect that will create a candle flame when dark in the room, this decoration will also contribute to the romantic atmosphere.

Garden

Now that we have given you some tips on the tropical interior decoration of your home, we need to mention the exterior and give you some advice on decorating the garden.

When it’s sunny, you’ll probably go out in the garden to enjoy the landscape you’ve created by yourself. But isn’t it even better if you complete the whole view with some tropical plants? Try to find tropical plants such as palm trees, bamboos, cacti and some other floral ones. Also, you can buy some plants that have large leaves that are characteristic of tropical areas. But if the climate in your area is drastically different from tropical, there are some factors that you must pay attention to in order to keep your plants properly.

First of all, you need to address what are the basic conditions your plants require. Pay particular attention to the required humidity, which is the minimum temperature that the plant can sustain and similar things.

Once you have selected and planted the appropriate plants, you can continue decorating your garden. Now you need to find the right furniture. You can choose outdoor furniture made of hardwood that requires adequate maintenance and which will remain resistant to external influences. In addition, find pillows that are made from natural materials and have tropical motifs on them.

If you have enough space in your garden, you can make natural water scapes that significantly increase the feeling of being on a tropical island. Finally, you can add appropriate lighting that will help you to continue enjoying your little paradise even when the sun goes down.

So, if you carefully read all our ideas and tips about the tropical decoration of every part of your home, we believe that you will be able to create your tropical oasis and enjoy it every day.