For all those on a trip to Europe, there is a city that you just cannot miss. Located along Croatia’s Adriatic shoreline the city of Dubrovnik is complemented by a seashore with beautiful islands and excellent beaches. Well famous as the Pearl of the Adriatic, the city has fast become a tourist magnet. After all, the place has so much of nature, and ancient culture and what makes it even more district are the cuisine and language. Explore the ancient town famous for its baroque architecture and terracotta rooftops.

For all those who are looking for an authentic experience in Croatia, must take a look at the following underrated attractions in Dubrovnik.

Walk along Dubrovnik’s Ancient City Walls

As you walk along the Ancient City Walls, you will be welcomed with stunning views of the sparkling Adriatic Sea that contrast with the terracotta rooftops of Dubrovnik. The City walls have been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site as their great fortification systems date back to the middle ages. It is a good idea to go very early in the morning.

Step some time at Fort Bokar

When you find yourself within the walls of Fort Bokar, it is like stepping back in time and history. It is one of the oldest preserved forts in the whole of Europe and a part of the City Walls. Explore around to get the best views of the fort.

A day trip to Ston

The trip to Ston in Southern Croatia from Dubrovnik is very popular. Those defensive walls that surround the city are well known as the ‘Great Wall of Europe. Enjoy the visit and explore the city and do not come back without tasting wine and oysters.

The beautiful Franciscan Monastery

The Franciscan Monastery is another of the underrated attractions of this city, and a must-visit. The charming ancient monastery is owned by order of the Friars Minor. The complex structure consists of a church, a library, a pharmacy as well as a beautiful cloistered garden. The pharmacy is the third oldest pharmacy in the whole of the world and still running.

The open-air market at Gundulićeva Poljana Square

You must visit the open-air market in the old town which is held at the Gundulićeva Poljana Square at the base of the Jesuit Staircase. There are several fruit and vegetable stands that sell local specialties like embroidered linens, lavender products, and oils.

Kayak tour during sunset

Explore the Adriatic on an irresistible kayak experience. Enjoy the unbeatable views of the Old Town, and one can kayak to Lokrum Island. Kayaking during sunset makes for an incredible experience.

A visit to the abandoned Hotel Belvedere

Hotel Belvedere was a five-star luxury hotel once which now lies abandoned. The dilapidated hotel is located outside Dubrovnik and boasts of a small Amphitheatre. Although access to the hotel is not allowed, one can reach the circular atrium via a flight of steps from the hotel driveway.

A trip to Montenegro

Another great opportunity for a day trip lies in Montenegro. It is a short drive from Dubrovnik and well known for its beautiful coastline and incredible natural beauty. Highlights of the tour include Kotor, Perast and Budva.

Apart from the above-listed ideas to create a unique experience in this city, one can explore the medieval city with narrow cobbled streets and its lively squares with Baroque Churches.