Get Superfoods from Grocery Store For Weight Loss

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Today, many people have a desire to live a healthy life so they love to eat healthy and nutritious food containing low calories. To find healthy superfoods, they explore many grocery stores and supermarkets near them. There are many supermarkets available such as Asian Supermarket, Safeway Inc., Minyard’s Food States, Trader’s Joe, Kriger, Aldi from where you may get organic and super healthy food. To know more information regarding Aldi (click here). From these supermarkets, you can buy low-calorie food that keeps you away from fat.

When you are going to the grocery market then prepare a list of food items that you are going to buy. Add only healthy food names which contain low fat and calories. Check label at the back of the product to know how much calories and fat included in the item.

If you want to know some superfoods names that help for weight loss then go through the entire article. Add these foods in your list and buy them from the grocery store and eat them in your daily diet. These foods will help you to lose weight.

Name Of Some Healthy Foods:

Below given superfoods contains low fat and calories. Also, they help to lose weight and store energy.

Spinach

Spinach is a dark, leafy green is chock-full of so many beneficial nutrients, like iron, potassium (a helpful bloat-buster), fiber, and even protein. You can eat it as a salad or can prepare it as a tasty meal.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are little in size but a full pack of nutritious. A tablespoon of chia seeds contains 69 calories, largely thanks to the seeds’ heart-healthy fats, plus 5.5 grams of fiber. These are very tasty in taste. You can eat them by adding in smoothies as puddings to enhance the taste.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are also in smaller in size but as we say above, a good source of nutrition. A tablespoon has 55 calories, 3 grams of fiber, and 4 grams of good-for-you fats. Add some flax seeds atop your morning bowl of cereal, or you can sprinkle some seeds on your smoothie or incorporate them into your baking when you want a healthy dessert.

Watermelon

Those who are suffering from dehydration problem, they must eat one water-melon daily. It helps you to keep away from the dehydration problem. It is pink in color which comes from the antioxidant lycopene, is a juicy, delicious way to make sure you’re staying hydrated. Along with this, it is a key factor of weight loss as it contains a lot of water.

Tomatoes

Bright red, small round in shape tomatoes are a good source of proteins, vitamins and contain low fat and calories. It is a good combination of the antioxidant lycopene, water, and potassium makes tomatoes another winner in the race of superfoods. If you add one or two tomatoes in your meal then it will enhance the taste along with making it more nutritious. Moreover, you can eat them as a salad also.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are famous in India and eat with love among all the people of India. Dietitians add them to your diet chart as a dinner staple. A single cup of chickpeas contains 12 grams in a single cup, along with 11 grams of filling fiber. Add them into your sandwich or roasting them with lime and black pepper for a snack.

Dark chocolate

How we can forget dark chocolate when we are preparing a list for weight loss. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants known as flavonoids, which promote good heart health. As a bonus, an ounce of 70-85 percent cacao dark chocolate has 3 grams of fiber and 64 grams of magnesium, which supports nerve and muscle function, immune health, and bone strength. For maximum benefits, reach for a bar with at least 70 percent cacao.

Lentils

When you have decided to weight loss then don’t forget lentils!!! It is a weight loss booster, a rich source of fiber and protein.1 cup of lentils contains 16 grams of the former and 18 grams of the latter.

Conclusion:

These are some superfoods which help you to weight loss and a good source of vitamins, proteins, low in calories and fat. If you are going to grocery shop then purchase them and eat daily.