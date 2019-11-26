Understanding the Importance of Thermal Clothing

Everybody knows that the winter months can be unforgivably cold and harsh. However, many of us tend to overlook the fact the even the late fall months, like November, can come with their fair share of cold days. To combat the brisk mornings and chilly nights, many people will throw on their favorite pieces of thermal gear.

Thermal clothing companies, like HeatHolders, create a wide variety of these type of products that can keep you warm throughout the year – even on the coldest of fall days. You may be asking yourself, “what exactly is thermal gear?”, “how does it work?” and “why is it so important?”. These inquisitive questions can be answered with a little bit of research.

What is Thermal Gear and How Does it Work?

It is a term for high-quality garments that are made to keep the wearer warm in a variety of temperatures. These garments can include thermal socks, hats, tops and leggings. Some companies even produce high-quality blankets! When your favorite hoodie or pair of sweatpants just won’t do the trick, these garments will keep you warm all night long.

But how does thermal gear keep us so warm in the late fall? Simply put, it minimizes the amount of evaporative cooling that we experience. Thermal garments are made out of a material that draws sweat and moisture away from our bodies. In turn, these garments keep us warmer throughout the entire day.

Additionally, thermal clothing is effective because it helps insulate the body. These garments trap in heat, keeping our bodies toasty (just like how a thermos keeps your food and drinks warm throughout the day).

You can verify a thermal garment’s ability to insulate based on the assigned TOG rating (which stands for thermal overall grade). Those with a high TOG rating have more insulating abilities.

Why is Thermal Gear So Important?

As the days become colder and colder, many men, women and children will start to get the sniffles or a sore throat. This is often related to the noticeable drop in temperature that we commonly experience during the late fall months.

As some of you may know, exposure to cold weather can lower the human body’s immunity to viruses and germs. Thankfully, many thermal clothing companies produce a wide variety of thermal products for men, women and children. By wearing this type of gear, your whole family can stay comfortable, happy and healthy on the coldest days of the year.

Not to mention, there is no denying that a pair of thermal gloves can complete practically any outfit (especially when they come in a wide variety of colors and styles).

Before, you were asking yourself, “what exactly is thermal gear?”. Now, you’re asking yourself “where can I buy some it?”. It’s easy to see why they are essential pieces of any autumn outfit. Not only does it looks fantastic, but it also helps keep us warm and comfortable, regardless of the season.