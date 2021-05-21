Bullet vibrators are wonderful sex toys. They’re small, cute, and can be very discreet in their appearance. Generally speaking, they’re small, inexpensive, and way easier to handle than other sex toys.

The name “bullet vibrator” comes from the generic shape of these vibrators. Most of these vibrators are shaped somewhat like a bullet or maybe think of lipstick. Of course, this isn’t true across the board, but it stands as a generic definition.

These sex toys are designed to deliver clitoral stimulation. One area where they shine is their ability to deliver pin-pointed stimulation right where you want it. But that’s not all there is to it. Let’s start talking about how to use a bullet vibrator in a way that gets you the most out of it.

Be Generous With The Lube

Bullet vibrators are for external use and are intended to stimulate the clitoris. So why do you need lubricant? The answer is, it’s always good to have lubricant, even when you think you’re producing oodles of it naturally.

A good lubricant is excellent at increasing pleasure, whether you’re masturbating with your hands, using a sex toy, or having sex with your partner. Oddly enough, there is still some stigma surrounding the use of lube.

Do you think you’re wet enough naturally and don’t need lubricant? Well, good for you. Now use lube! It not only makes things feel better, but lubricant also prevents any soreness or injury.

If you’re not sure what lubricant to use, it’s a good idea to start with a water-based lubricant.

Don’t Underestimate The Power Of The Bullet

As we know, the bullets are usually smaller, battery-operated sex toys. It is natural to think they can’t pull off the same power as larger vibrators like rabbit vibrators and wand vibrators that connect to a power source. And that is perhaps right in terms of raw numbers.

However, it’s not just raw power we care about. It’s the ability to deliver that power which counts. With their skill in pinpointed stimulation, bullet vibrators can deliver all the power you need. In that sense, they are second to none.

According to this buying guide for powerful vibrators, We-Vibe Tango is the most powerful bullet vibrator on the market. And that’s saying something!

Don’t Go Straight For The Prize

Once you’ve got the vibrator running, you may want to take it straight to the clitoris and clitoral hood. Not so fast, girl.

Yes, it’s a vibrator designed to stimulate your clitoris, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be used anywhere else. It’s a sex toy – play with it. You can use it on any and all of your erogenous zones. Try running it around the nipples, take it to the insides of your thighs, massage the perineum, and anywhere else that works for you!

The soft, sensuous massage with those vibrations can get the ball rolling. Maybe massage the vulva, the vagina, and the anus as well. Remember, most bullet vibrators aren’t meant for insertion. They’re not flared and definitely shouldn’t be inserted into the anus.

When you feel the enthusiasm and anticipation building up, it might be time to head for the clitoris.

It’s Not ‘Just The Tip’

It’s the tip of the bullet vibrator that delivers the pin-pointed stimulation that we so love and desire. But there’s no reason to be stuck with the tip of the vibrator and the pin-pointed stimulation (however good it might be)!

Instead, learn to play around with the vibrator in the way it’s intended to work best. Taking the tip of the vibrator to the clitoris is good, and you’ll certainly enjoy it, but that’s not all there is to bullet vibes.

Try placing it horizontally and enjoy the vibrations on a wider area. The distributed vibrations are great if your genitals are sensitive to pin-pointed vibrations.

You could, for example, use it on the vulva and labia. Perhaps on the thighs as well. In short, anywhere you want it. Experiment and enjoy, and definitely don’t limit yourself to just the tip of the vibrator.

Play Around With The Speeds And Patterns

Most bullet vibrators come with several speed (intensity) and pattern options. Play around with these to find an option that works best for you. Perhaps you like to start slow and work your way to faster speeds. Or maybe those different patterns get that toe-curling orgasm we all want.

The best way to get more pleasure is to experiment with the options available. Don’t settle for whatever gets the job done. Play around, experiment, and shake things up a bit to get the most out of your bullet vibrator.

Even when you do find a pattern/speed that works best for you, remember to occasionally experiment and move to different settings. Monotony isn’t your friend – there’s always more to do and enjoy.

Proper Cleanup And Storage Of The Bullet Vibrator

Once you’re done using it, properly clean the vibrator before stowing it away. Using a high-quality sex toy cleaner is a good start. If the vibrator came with a bag, store it in that. Or, find a proper storage bag for your toy.

It’s hygienic to protect it from dust and dirt, so randomly tossing the vibrator into the bedside drawer isn’t the smartest move. Occasionally, you’ll want to deep-clean the vibrator. This depends on the material of the toy, its waterproofing, and the cleaning instructions from the manufacturer.

It’s good practice to clean a sex toy before and after each use. Proper cleaning of sex aids is essential if you want to avoid bacterial infections. Hepatitis and scabies can live for weeks outside our body, keep that in mind. Read the maintenance instructions on the packaging of the toy you bought and follow what is written.

Wash with lukewarm water and antibacterial soap before and after use, it is especially important to remove any sperm residue. Never immerse electrical parts in water, but wipe them with alcohol. You can also soak them in a mixture of water and some antibacterial agent, but then rinse them well. Rubber materials are difficult to wash and are not practical to maintain, so it is better not to buy them. Also, you never know what the composition of that tire is, whether it contains any illicit, carcinogenic substances. If you have such a vibrator, for example, use it with a condom.