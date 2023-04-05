8 Best Sex Toys for Women Who Can’t Orgasm Through Penetration – Unlocking Ultimate Pleasure

For many women, reaching orgasm through penetration alone can be a tall order. In fact, research suggests that around 75% of women can’t climax from penetrative sex alone. But fear not; there’s no need to feel frustrated or left out of the pleasure party. With the right tools in your arsenal, sexual satisfaction is still well within reach.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the best sex toys for women who can’t orgasm through penetration, focusing on the best toy for clit stimulation and other fantastic options that cater to a variety of preferences and needs.

Contents









Why Clitoral Stimulation Is Key

The clitoris, a small and sensitive organ located just above the vaginal opening, is packed with nerve endings, making it the epicenter of female pleasure. For most women, clitoral stimulation is the key to achieving orgasm.

As a result, the best toy for clit stimulation can play a crucial role in helping women who struggle to orgasm from penetration alone.

Anatomy of the Clitoris

Before diving into the world of sex toys, let’s take a brief look at the clitoris’s anatomy. While the visible part of the clitoris (the glans) is small, it’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The clitoris extends internally, with two “legs” or crura that branch out and encompass the vaginal canal. This vast network of nerves means that clitoral stimulation can be experienced in various ways, and it’s essential to find what works best for you.

The Best Toy for Clit Stimulation and Other Top Picks

When it comes to choosing the best toy for clit stimulation, there are numerous options to consider. In this section, we’ll explore some of the most popular and effective sex toys designed specifically for women who need clitoral stimulation to reach orgasm.

1. Bullet Vibrators

These versatile toys can be used during solo play or with a partner, and they come in various sizes, materials, and vibration patterns to suit every preference. Some popular bullet vibrator options include the We-Vibe Tango, Rocks-Off Bamboo, and the Lovehoney Magic Bullet.

Pick no. 1 – Adam & Eve Vibrating Silver Bullet 2.0

Boasting an upgraded motor that delivers stronger vibrations than ever before, this revamped wonder allows you to fully customize your experience with adjustable vibration speeds that range from a tantalizingly gentle low to a mind-blowing, intense high.

Whether you’re indulging in some steamy solo play or looking to spice up your intimate moments with a partner, this versatile vibrator has got you covered. The slimmed-down controller fits snugly in the palm of your hand, offering discreet and effortless control over the multispeed vibrations that are sure to send shivers down your spine.

You can amp up your foreplay with your lover by taking charge of the controls or experimenting with combining the powerful vibrations of this revamped classic with your favorite toys to breathe new life into your collection. With its incredible range of ‘gasmic thrills, this must-have vibrator is the ultimate addition to your pleasure arsenal.

Pick no. 2 – MoiAme Waterproof Mini Clit Vibrator with 10 Modes

This innovative bullet vibrator is meticulously engineered to keep the powerful motor located at the head of the device rather than in the middle. The result? Reduced vibration at the base, ensuring maximum comfort and uninterrupted enjoyment during use. Wrapped in a full silicone design, this product is not only soft and body-safe but also ensures an extraordinary experience that is second to none.

Its odorless, non-toxic, and skin-friendly construction makes it the perfect addition to your pleasure chest, whether you’re enjoying a solo play or sharing the excitement with a partner. With a one-piece design that offers water immersion protection for up to 30 minutes at a depth of one meter, you can indulge in steamy bath-time adventures without missing a beat.

Boasting an impressively quiet yet powerful motor, this discreet clit vibrator offers 10 distinct vibration settings, all at a noise level below 35 dB. The device’s chic, finger-like design and simple one-button control make it the ultimate travel companion, weighing in at a mere 110 grams and easily fitting into your pocket or suitcase.

2. Wand Massagers

Known for their powerful vibrations, wand massagers are perfect for those who crave intense clitoral stimulation. The original Hitachi Magic Wand and its rechargeable counterpart, the Magic Wand Rechargeable, are iconic favorites in the world of sex toys. Other options, like the Doxy Massager and Le Wand, offer similar sensations with added features like multiple speed settings and silicone attachments.

Pick no. 1 – Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager

The Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager is the perfect solution for those who adore the power of traditional wand massagers but desire a more user-friendly design. This innovative massager boasts roughly half the size and weight of average wands, providing you with the ease of control and maneuverability you crave.

Its smooth, flexible tip bends to conform to your body’s unique contours, ensuring that each of the seven powerful vibration modes is focused precisely where you want it. The waterproof construction allows for carefree play in the shower and hassle-free cleaning, while the rechargeable battery provides up to two hours of non-stop pleasure.

With this compact unit, you’ll enjoy a satisfying array of vibration modes, including multiple speeds and patterns, all packaged in a sleek, lightweight design that’s compatible with water-based lubricants. The included storage bag offers a discreet and convenient way to keep your wand safe and sound between uses.

Pick no. 2 – Shibari Mini Halo Plus

This versatile unisex vibrator is designed for clitoral, G-spot, or frenulum stimulation and pleasure. The 5.5-inch ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip and ease of use, making it perfect for solo or couple play, regardless of gender.

Boasting 28 vibration modes, this powerful yet quiet motor offers 20 pulse modes to tantalize and stimulate, while 8 vibrating strengths let you tailor your experience for unforgettable sensations – all at a discreet noise level below 50 dB. Wrapped in high-grade, body-safe silicone, this vibrator provides a smooth, silky touch that glides effortlessly over sensitive areas with a dab of water-based lubricant.

The 100% waterproof design allows for effortless cleaning and aquatic adventures, but remember not to submerge it while charging. With a 90-minute charge time yielding an equal amount of playtime, this device offers convenience and ecstasy in one compact, discreet package.

3. Clitoral Suction Toys

Clitoral suction toys, such as the Womanizer and the Satisfyer Pro 2, are revolutionary devices that use air pressure to create unique, touch-free stimulation. These toys are designed to mimic the sensation of oral sex, providing a gentle yet powerful stimulation to the clitoris. Many women report experiencing quick and intense orgasms with these devices, making them a top contender for the best toy for clit stimulation.

Pick no. 1 – Mystique Suction Vibrator

This dual-ended Mystique is masterfully designed to deliver the finest blend of suction and vibration sensations. One end entices with 10 pulsating suction modes, simulating the delectable feel of oral pleasure, while the other end captivates your senses with 7 titillating vibration settings. This versatile toy provides the variety your body craves for truly exhilarating, hip-shaking orgasms.

Waterproof and ready for aquatic escapades, the Mystique measures 6.5 by 2 inches and is expertly crafted from body-safe silicone and ABS plastic. Rechargeable and easy to use, this enticing dual-ended delight is the perfect addition to your pleasure collection, offering a symphony of sensations that will leave you breathless and begging for more.

Pick no. 2 – KERERO 3 in 1 Rose Sex Stimulator

The newly upgraded KERERO 3-in-1 Rose Toy is designed to elevate your pleasure experience to unparalleled heights. This updated version replaces the bullet egg with thrusting action for even more intense stimulation. Its beautiful rose shape instantly captures the attention of beauty-loving women, combining three sensations in one elegant package for the ultimate sexual satisfaction.

Featuring 10 powerful thrusting, vibrating, and licking patterns, this enticing rose toy is sure to satisfy your every desire. The dual motors, located in the head and tail, work together to target your G-spot and provide extraordinary clitoral sensations.

Crafted from velvety-smooth, non-toxic, and odorless silicone, this sleek vibrator glides effortlessly across your skin for a tantalizing touch. Perfect for teasing the clit or nipples or as an enticing addition to foreplay, this product is the ultimate pleasure companion for unforgettable intimate moments.

4. Rabbit Vibrators

Rabbit vibrators are dual-action toys that stimulate both the clitoris and the vagina simultaneously. The shaft of the toy is inserted vaginally, while the “rabbit” portion nestles against the clitoris. This combination of internal and external stimulation can be particularly satisfying for women who crave a more comprehensive experience. Popular options include the Lelo Ina Wave, We-Vibe Nova, and the Lovehoney Happy Rabbit.

Pick no. 1 – Shegasm Pro-Thruster Suction Rabbit

This innovative rabbit vibrator is designed to deliver both thrilling thrusting action and tantalizing clitoral suction for a mind-blowing, multi-faceted experience that will leave you breathless. The curved G-spot tip offers three powerful thrusting speeds, allowing you to set your desired pace, while the clit stimulator teases and tantalizes with seven distinct stimulation modes.

This perfect combination results in body-shaking orgasms that you’ll crave time and time again. Fully waterproof, this versatile vibe invites you to indulge in up to 90 minutes of uninterrupted ecstasy, whether in the bedroom or the bath.

Measuring a total of 9 inches in length, with 4.5 by 1.45 inches of insertable delight, this rabbit vibe is crafted from silky soft, body-safe silicone and features an ABS plastic base. Rechargeable and ready for action, this is the ultimate pleasure companion for your intimate adventures.

Pick no. 2 – Adorime 3 in 1 G-Spot Rabbit Anal Dildo

This innovative 3-in-1 G-Spot Rabbit is meticulously designed to deliver triple orgasms in a single, elegant package. The large end caters to vaginal and G-spot stimulation, while the bunny ear teases the clitoris, and the flexible beads provide tantalizing anal sensations.

Choose from 7 vibration modes to customize your journey to ecstasy – the rabbit vibe and anal beads share a powerful motor with 3 distinct intensity levels, ensuring the perfect path to your climax.

Rechargeable and user-friendly, this versatile silicone vibrator includes a USB magnetic charging cable, allowing for effortless charging with a phone charger adapter, power bank, or computer.

Exploring Niche Toys and Kinks

For some women, achieving orgasm may involve exploring kinks and niche toys that cater to their unique desires and preferences. In this section, we’ll dive into some less conventional but equally exciting options for women who want to enhance their sexual pleasure.

Nipple Play

Nipple play can be a powerful erotic experience for many women, as the nipples are packed with sensitive nerve endings.

Nipple clamps, suction cups, and vibrating nipple toys are all excellent options for women who enjoy nipple stimulation. Experimenting with these toys in combination with clitoral stimulation may lead to a more intense, full-body orgasm.

G-Spot Stimulators

While our focus is on clitoral stimulation, it’s worth mentioning G-spot stimulators for women who want to explore the potential for blended orgasms.

The G-spot is an area on the front wall of the vagina that, when stimulated, can create powerful sensations. G-spot stimulators, such as the Lelo Gigi 2 and the Njoy Pure Wand, are designed to target this elusive pleasure zone.

Anal Play

Anal play can be a thrilling addition to your sexual repertoire, with the potential to enhance your overall pleasure. Anal toys, like butt plugs, anal beads, and vibrating anal toys, can stimulate the sensitive nerve endings in and around the anus.

Incorporating anal play with clitoral stimulation can lead to intense, full-bodied orgasms for some women.

Kegel Exercisers

Kegel exercisers, such as Ben Wa balls or Kegel balls, are designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which can lead to more powerful orgasms.

While these devices may not directly stimulate the clitoris, they can contribute to overall sexual satisfaction by helping women gain better control over their orgasms.

Tips for Choosing the Right Sex Toy

With so many options available, choosing the best toy for clit stimulation and other pleasure points can be overwhelming. In this section, we’ll provide some tips to help you find the perfect toy to suit your needs.

Consider Your Preferences

Reflect on what type of stimulation you enjoy most, whether it’s gentle, intense, or something in between. Knowing your preferences will help you narrow down your choices and find a toy that delivers the sensations you crave.

Material Matters

Sex toys come in various materials, including silicone, glass, metal, and ABS plastic. Silicone is a popular choice due to its soft, body-safe properties, but other materials can offer unique sensations. Choose a toy made from a material that appeals to your preferences and is easy to clean and maintain.

Read Reviews

Take the time to read reviews from other users who share your needs and preferences. This can provide valuable insight into the performance of a particular toy, helping you make a more informed decision.

Set a Budget

Sex toys can range in price from affordable to luxurious. Determine a budget that you’re comfortable with and look for toys that fall within that range while still delivering the features and sensations you desire.

Closing Thoughts

Achieving sexual pleasure and orgasm is a personal journey, and finding the best toy for clit stimulation or other erogenous zones is an essential part of that exploration.

With this comprehensive guide, you’re well-equipped to discover the sex toys that will help you unlock your orgasmic potential and embrace a world of satisfaction, regardless of whether penetration plays a part in your pleasure or not. So go forth, experiment, and enjoy the blissful world of sexual exploration.