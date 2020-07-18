10 Useful House Accessories That Would Make Your Life Easier

Let’s be completely honest here – no one likes spending their free time doing chores around their home. However, with all the technological advances out there, you should know that you can purchase some gadgets such as a robot vacuum cleaner or a self-cleaning hairbrush that will make your life easier.

If you are interested in learning more about the gadgets and home accessories that can make your life easier, this article might be helpful. The text below is going to feature a list of things that you can choose to buy, all of which will help you stay organized, save time, as well as money. Let’s take a closer look:

1. A Portable Power Outlet That Can Charge up to 5 Devices

For some people, charging all of their devices at once can be impossible, but by purchasing a portable power outlet, you can charge up to 5 devices. However, when opting for one, ensure that you check whether or not it has a surge protector, especially since you might want to keep your smartphone, tablet, and laptop safe while charging them.

2. A Bag Sealer That Will Keep Your Food Fresh

Isn’t it annoying when you leave a bag of chips or cookies open just to return and find them inedible? If this is something that occurs to you often, you should definitely choose to buy a package sealer. Besides the fact that it is relatively cheap, it is also easy to use, meaning that you could keep your snacks and food fresh in an easy and time-efficient way.

3. A Portable Lint Remover

You might be like me, hence, you probably hate seeing lint on your clothes or sofa. And, the best thing that I purchased recently is a fluff remover accessory similar to the one featured on packsweet.com. Not only will you be able to eliminate fluff from your furniture and clothes, but it is also small, meaning that you could take it with you wherever you go.

4. A Shower Liner With Additional Storage

If your bathroom is relatively small, you probably do not have a lot of storage space where you can store the essential items you need. But, fear not, there is a solution to this problem as well! By purchasing a shower liner that has ‘pockets,’ you can store your bathing essentials such as your shampoo, body wash, and so on.

5. Say ‘Goodbye’ to Insects With a Bug Grabber

No one likes seeing spiders in their homes, and no one likes removing them from their homes. Not to mention the traumatic experience when they escape and run away. In order to prevent this from happening, you can buy a bug grabber that will take care of the insects that crawl into your home without you screaming in terror when it disappears.

6. A Mug Warmer

A lot of people are currently working from their homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak and if you are one of those people, a mug warmer might be what you need. Besides keeping your tea or coffee warm, you won’t be throwing away or reheating your coffee every time it gets cold, instead, simply hold it on the warmer and you are good to go.

7. A Hairbrush That Can Clean Itself

All the women out there know the frustration that comes with cleaning a hairbrush. However, there is a solution to that nuisance as well – a hairbrush that can clean itself! Yup, you read that right. All you’ll need to do is pull the back of the brush, the bristles will then retract which will, in return, force the strands outside. Easy, mess-free, and in some strange way, interesting and fun!

8. A Robot Vacuum

As mentioned earlier, no one likes cleaning nor chores. If you are one of those people, then you might want to purchase a robot cleaner that will take care of your floors instead of you. This is especially useful if you have pets since it will remove all the fur from your carpets and floors. Some devices can even be controlled by a smartphone, which means that you can turn it on and off even if you are not home.

9. A Steamer For All Those Wrinkles

A lot of people hate ironing their clothes, especially if they are prone to a lot of wrinkles that make our lives difficult. However, by purchasing a handheld steamer, you’ll be able to take care of those annoying wrinkles in a matter of seconds. Additionally, they come in all shapes and sizes, hence, you can even opt for a smaller one that you can take with you on your business trips or vacation.

10. A Tracking Devices

We all lost our keys, smartphone, or wallet at least once in our lifetime, but, if this is something that happens to you quite often, you might want to buy a tracking device that will tell you where the item is. You’ll need to attach it to the item you want to track and you’ll be good to go!

Bonus Accessory – An Ice Cube Tray Design For Water Bottles

Summer is finally here and if you want your water to stay cold, you can opt for purchasing an ice tray that is designed for water bottles. Instead of producing cubes, it will produce long pieces of ice that you can easily place in your bottle. This is perfect for athletic people, as well as anyone that spends a lot of time outdoors.

Conclusion

As you were able to learn, there is a wide range of things that you can purchase, all of which will make your life easier. Not only will the gadgets and accessories help you with some chores, but most of them can help you with saving a lot of time doing the chores as well.

So, now that you know what you should and can purchase, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, you should opt for browsing online, as well as brick-and-mortar businesses, in order to find the accessories and gadgets that will suit your needs, requirements, and budget.