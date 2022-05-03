Using Essential Oils Around the House

All of a sudden, our homes have become our havens, so aromatherapy is more important than ever. Essential oils are a great addition to your home and can be used around the house in many ways; they are great for cleaning and for creating a tranquil atmosphere. If you walk down any supermarket aisle of cleaning products and home deodorizers, you will be bombarded with products that are filled with artificial fragrances and harsh chemicals. Consumers are more interested in natural products than ever before; we want products for our homes without any nasties.

Let’s firstly clear up what the difference is between synthetic fragrances and natural essential oils. Natural essential oils are made from ingredients gathered from naturally growing plants. True essential oils are completely botanically derived and they are 100% natural. Essential oils are harvested by farmers and growers across the globe, the oil is extracted from only the aromatic portions of a plant (leaves, wood, peel, flowers, seeds, or roots) using methods such as cold pressing or steam distillation. Essential oils are traditionally used for their scent but more importantly, each essential oil has therapeutic benefits and emotional properties. Whereas fragrant oils are synthetically made using a combination of manufactured and natural components, this allows for the creation of far more complex and stable scents. It is possible to formulate aromas that cannot be derived naturally, such as ‘Seabreeze’, ‘Pear’, and complex perfumes. However, fragrant oils have none of the therapeutic benefits of essential oils.

Commonly enjoyed by inhalation, essential oils are wonderful when dispersed into a room, as they create a calming atmosphere and are great for well-being thanks to their therapeutic benefits. Burning candles made with essential oils is an easily available option. Diffusion through the air using an ultrasonic diffuser or oil burner is an effective way to scent the home or workplace. Oil Burners heat the oil with the aid of a tealight candle, dispersing essential oils through the room. This is an inexpensive and effective way to use essential oils in your home, although some experts claim that heating essential oils this way can change their therapeutic properties.

Essential oil diffusers are a modern and popular way to incorporate aromatherapy into your home, they also disperse a cool mist of essential oils helping to maintain the integrity of the essential oils. We love Ultrasonic Oil Diffusers which are ideal for use with essential oils as they disperse a cool-mist vapor immediately with no need to wait for it to warm up, they vary in price and some also have a timer and automatic shut down. A few drops are all you need to turn your environment into a stress-free oasis. For homes we love Australian Essential oils such as Lemon Myrtle and Eucalyptus or Grapefruit and Orange, these essential oils can help to uplift your mood for daytime diffusing. For later in the day, we go for oils such as Lavender, Frankincense, Chamomile, and Valerian Essential Oils which are wonderful to help relieve stress and anxiety during the evenings and to help with a relaxing night’s sleep.

If buying an extra device isn’t for you, here are some easy ways to incorporate aromatherapy into your home, using things that you already have in your cupboard. A few drops of essential oils can be sprinkled over plain incense or dried botanicals such as pine cones, seedpods, or whole spices such as nutmeg or star anise. One of our bathroom favorites is adding a few drops of essential oils to the inside of your toilet rolls, releasing a wonderful aroma every time you reach for some toilet paper. Try also, adding a few drops to some cotton wool balls and placing these in a bowl, go for peppermint essential oils to help freshen up your bathroom, or in your loungeroom oils like sweet orange or ylang-ylang are homely and relaxing. Or as a before-bed ritual, try a couple of drops of calming Lavender oil on your pillow to help calm the mind before sleep.

Another favored way to use Essential Oils is to make your products which has the bonus of also helping to get rid of chemicals in your home. Here are three easy DIY recipes from our aromatherapy expert Ben Phillips from Buckley and Phillips Aromatics:

Natural Weed Killer Recipe

A natural and effective weed killer recipe without the use of harsh chemicals.

Mix 10 drops each of essential oils of Orange & Clove Bud with vinegar and detergent in a clean bucket or 1.5L measuring jug. For path weeder add 1/4 cup of salt. Decant the liquid into a clean, empty spray bottle. Ensure gloves are worn and shake the bottle before use. Spray on unwanted weeds, taking care not to spray on surrounding plants. Works best on a sunny day with no rain forecast for 24 hours.

Muscle Ache Massage Oil Recipe

An essential oil massage can help relieve pain, reduce inflammation and stimulate circulation. This can be helpful if your muscles are tender due to tension, overuse, or injury.

Combine 5 drops Lemongrass , 2 drops Ginger , 2 drops Marjoram , 1 drop Nutmeg and 1 drop Black Pepper essential oils with a carrier oil such as Sweet Almond in a small bowl. Massage into the affected areas. Avoid eyes and any sensitive skin. Allow the oil to be absorbed before getting dressed. Store any remaining oil in a dark glass bottle and seal. Keeps for up to 3 months.

Aromatherapy Room Spray Recipe

You can also create your own natural, non-aerosol room spray using a recipe made from all-natural ingredients of, essential oils, vodka and water.