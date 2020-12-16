5 Main Benefits Of Using A Self Storage Unit

Although renting small warehouses is typical for US residents – you can find a space for this type of service almost everywhere. A self-storage unit can be useful not only for starting a business – but also for developing a franchise, or your personal needs.

The Need For Self-Storage Space

Statistics show that every tenth household in the USA rents additional space – for storing things that are rarely or no longer used at all. This, in fact, implies renting a smaller warehouse within a specialized facility. Such tendencies have become more and more visible in recent years in Europe – where a large number of companies are engaged in the business of renting self-storage.

Companies that rent and maintain private warehouses, in total, collect over 24 billion dollars annually. Practice shows that this sector did not suffer a contraction even during the Great Recession in the period 2007-2009. Regardless of economic oscillations, it turned out that the need for additional space always exists. Whether you need to dispose of excess furniture and other furniture when moving, or to preserve old things – storage is almost necessary for our today’s needs.

Purpose Of Use And Prices

Although they are most often used by individuals, self-storage is also suitable for companies that do not have enough office space to store documents or accessories.

The self-storages must be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The minimum rental period is usually two weeks, but contracts are usually signed for several months, without a specific duration. In European countries, the smallest storage format should cost around 40 euros or more per month, depending on the space, size, and location.

Benefits Of Using A Self Storage Unit

It often happens that at some point you realize that you have more things than there is room in your new home or business space. And then you start to wonder – because you don’t know what to do with them. You don’t have time to sell them, and you may definitely need them at some point.

According to www.extraraum.de, that is the time to consider renting a self-storage unit. Aside from the fact that you won’t make a mess at home or in the office because of unnecessary things – here are some more benefits of using a self-storage unit.

1. Protect Your Things

Some things aren’t useful for us at the moment, but we are still not ready to get rid of them. Many of us stuff unnecessary things into garages or pantries. In some houses, the attic space is used for this purpose. Wrong! Because in most cases, we don’t actually put things away properly – and they often perish.

When you decide to rent a self-storage space – your belongings have no chance of getting wet or exposed to condensation. None of the items will be damaged due to constant relocation – or moving them from one side to the other. In fact, reliable protection of your stored items is the biggest advantage – and a good reason to rent self-storage space.

2. Unnecessary Things Will No Longer Take Up Space

There is nothing worse than when you pile a bunch of unnecessary things into parts of your house or office – making such an unnecessary mess. Therefore, the decision of self-storage rental is an ideal option for those who are struggling with excess stuff.

When deciding to rent a self-storage unit – choose a company that can offer you adequate storage space. Namely, reliable companies have a large number of self-storage units at their disposal – so in agreement with them, you can decide and choose a space that will suit your needs. Therefore, you should make a good estimate of the number of things you will bring into the self-storage – and determine the space you will rent accordingly. That way, you won’t have to pay a higher rent for the extra space you don’t need.

3. Security Of Your Things

Of course, when we store our things in a certain location – it is very important they are safe in that place. This is another benefit of using self-storage units – because these facilities are well secured with alarms and security cameras. Therefore, you will know that your valuable items are safe in the place where you left them. Since the self-storage units are independent – you can always add an extra padlock to your unit, just for your own peace of mind. Then you will have a feeling of additional security.

4. Access To Your Things

What is important when storing things – is access to the place where you store them. So, you have to have a good approach, and it is often necessary to have the possibility of vertical storage for bulky things. Ideally, you can just unlock the padlock and access your self-storage unit – and take or enter items from it. However, sometimes you may need a forklift to move the boxes to get to your items. These situations can be inconvenient – so it is ideal if the storage rental company can offer you this type of service.

5. Flexibility

When choosing a storage space, opt for cooperation with companies that are sufficiently professional and flexible in their work. Namely, if you no longer need a self-storage unit – it is completely unnecessary to continue paying for this type of service. In that case, you should be in a situation to cancel further rent of the space, without high cancellation fees. Of course, these things are part of the business policy of each company – but in that case, you should estimate how long you really need a self-storage unit.

Conclusion

Some of the storage rental companies can provide you with additional insurance for your things, especially if you keep some valuable things in the storage. In another word, you can pay for the insurance while your belongings are staying in storage space. However, the chances that your things get damaged are very low, because the job is done by responsible professionals. Although you should generally be responsible for your own things – some companies can offer you insurance. So, in the end, we can conclude that the benefits of using self-storage units compared to alternatives – are more than clear and visible.