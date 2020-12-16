6 Hygiene & Sanitation Strategies for Your Workplace

Keeping your workplace clean in the middle of a global pandemic is mandatory by law in most parts of the world. It’s also what makes your employees feel more motivated and encouraged to work. Professional working circumstances always boost the morale of everyone present in the area.

We can’t say this isn’t a small investment, because after all you’ll have to purchase the devices and other things required for the perfect sanitation of your working area, but it’s well-worth it. Health is the number one thing that we have and the most valuable one as well, so in a time where the covid-19 pandemic is present everywhere, it’s best we pay attention to the circumstances in our working environment.

In today’s article we’ll provide you with tips for keeping hygiene on the highest possible level in your office, corporate building or any other type of workplace you have. Eager to learn more? Now’s the right time to stay with us until the end. Let’s take a look.

1. Invest in Air Purifiers

It’s only a matter of time before air purifiers become something mandatory for each home, office or a corporate building. Even if you don’t live in a city that’s known for high-polluted air, we cannot avoid the impact vehicles and factories have on the air quality. The air we breathe is responsible for a lot of things, including proper brain function and rest. When your employees lack these two things, they cannot perform at their best.

Air purifiers are not expensive these days and they can be easily found on the market. A lot of companies offer discounts for businesses and corporations so you can most-likely find a good promotion and get a bunch of them for cheaper. Today’s modern air purifiers are easily accessible through smartphones and Bluetooth so you can control them from any part of your corporate building or office with ease.

2. Place hand sanitizers around each corner

Hand sanitizers are a real life-saver during this pandemic, but even if we weren’t in the middle of an epidemic, keeping your hands clean at all time is the foundation of good-health and hygiene. Sometimes your employees won’t have a hand sanitizing gel in their pockets, so it’s a great idea to place one of these around every corner. You can also attach reminders on the walls throughout the halls in order to remind your employees to use these gels before touching anything such as the door handles or elevator buttons. If everyone respects these rules, you will never be in danger of being infected with covid-19 or anything else.

If you want to sanitize your entire place before beginning with these steps, you can hire a professional service to take care of it for you as a start. Sterilepro24.com is a website where you can learn more about this in particular.

3. Add a free mask area for all your employees

Masks are quite cheap when purchased in bulk, and most businesses purchase them in bulk for their employees. The fact you’re providing your employees with free masks spikes up your reputation as a business owner, and all of your workers will appreciate it. Simply add a few corners in your building where employees can get a new, fresh and clean face-mask that’s unused and ready to protect them from germs and viruses for the rest of the day.

Once again, by doing this you are securing your health as well. The more people wear masks in your working environment, the less risk of being infected for you personally. You can limit the amount of masks picked up by a person per day if they’re being taken way too fast.

4. Tighten the regular cleaning schedule

Every working environment needs to be regularly cleaned, so if you have someone who does this for you, we advise that you tighten up the schedule now during these difficult times. Also, make sure that the person who cleans uses alcohol for complete sanitizing of your desks, door handles, elevator buttons and floorings. Otherwise, the bacteria and the virus won’t be completely removed.

Cleaning at least two times per week and using all of the other tips we listed in this article will probably be enough to keep things in order. But, if you have multiple cases of infected employees, you can tighten up these measures and increase the frequency.

5. Ensure at least two meters distance from each cubicle

Ensuring all of your workers are sitting at least two meters away from each other is something that doesn’t cost any money but will go a long way in securing your well-being. If you have wider desks for example, strategically choose the sitting spots of all employees in order to avoid contact distance of less than two meters. In most countries, if you want to run a business by not working from home you have to follow these protocols, so pay a lot of attention to this.

6. Follow all safety and hygiene protocols

Not everyone has dealt with such a situation in the past, so all this is new for most of us. There’s nothing wrong with that, but what really helps is to listen to the advice from the officials and the authorities. Follow the safety protocols and don’t ignore any of the tips they provide us with. Wearing masks, cleaning hands, purifying the air and sanitizing the entire work area at least two times per week is really important and will make a huge difference. Don’t view this as a cost. View it as an investment for your health and well-being.

Conclusion

Proper hygiene in your working environment is crucial for a successful business, especially nowadays when following such hygiene protocols is required by law. In today’s article, we provided some of the most important and easy-to-do tips you can implement without completely breaking your economy. Protect your health and the health of those working in your area during this global pandemic. Remember to stay safe and we’ll see you in the next one.