Utah, the most beautiful state in the United States?

The most beautiful state in America? Many America fans flock naturally to Utah. This is because of the beautiful nature reserves that can be found in the Beehive State. The term Mighty Five refers to the five most beautiful specimens. These are Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion National Park.

Exceptional rock formations, vast plateaus and high mountains. In Utah, you will find so much nature that the state has twelve national parks and 41 state parks. As a result, around 65 percent of Utah consists of protected areas. An impressive percentage …

Sights and activities in Utah

Utah is full of mountains, gorges, canyons, and other special natural phenomena. Do you want to see everything from the car? Then there is one road trip that combines all of this. Highway 12 is also called the All-American Road. It is a fantastic route from Banguitch to Torrey. You drive through a completely isolated landscape. Staggering canyons, impressive valleys, beautiful plateaus … You can see it all from Highway 12.

Nature in Utah

Bryce Canyon National Park: The most famous national park of all is, of course, Bryce Canyon National Park. This red-orange canyon is, according to some America fans, even more, beautiful than the Grand Canyon. Go to the Bryce Amphitheater and experience it all for yourself.

Zion National Park: Zion National Park is phenomenal. The Zion Canyon is central but is more – much more. The fantastic, sometimes wet walking tour through The Narrows, for example. Or an adventurous trip to Angels Landing. This national park is a perfect starting point for your journey through Utah.

Arches National Park: Arches National Park is named after the many sandstone arches that stand in this park. This, of course, includes Utah’s best known – Delicate Arch. The Landscape Arch, Double Arch and the rock Balanced Rock can certainly be there too.

Cities and places in Utah

Moab: Moab is the perfect base to start your journey through Utah. The western town is in fact sandwiched between two beautiful national parks. The location, right on Arches and Canyonlands National Park, gives Moab its nickname: Adventure Capitol Of The World.

Salt Lake City: Salt Lake City at the very top of Utah and is the state capital. The place is mainly known for Temple Square. This is the impressive headquarters of the Mormon church. The accompanying Family History Center is the place to be for anyone who wants to find out their family history.

Green River: The very small Green River has no attractive sights. Why do you have to go here? The village is close to Arches and Canyonlands National Park. ’nuff said!

