VehaVeh Owner Xandria Rix Tells Us The Meaning Of Her Clothing Line

Xandria Rix is a 23 years old graduate in cosmetology. She has worked in a different hair salon since 2015 and owns her own clothing line brand VehaVeh. As impressive as her brand name is, she explained what Veha stands for. Veha meant India in God and was an 11-letter word in another language, which is her favorite number the definition for Veha is the one who has no limits and has an inner urge to be of some service to some way that would uplift humanity as a whole. Her clothing line is under development, but soon she will amaze everyone with her beautiful apparel.

We had a conversation with this entrepreneur and asked what the purpose of her clothing line is, and what encouraged her to start this out of the box concept. To this, Xandria replied that she has always liked wearing different types of clothing. However, she began thinking about launching her brand when her brother passed away because of drug use. She wants her clothing line to be an inspiration for people around the world who are struggling to leave drugs. But aren’t able to do so.

Xandria, from a young age, always had this nature of helping others. She not only wants her clothing line to reflect something meaningful, but she wants to give comfort to those who need it. She goes on to explain how young kids from all around the world are struggling to leave drugs. Her brother passed away in 2015 because of drug abuse, and that hit her hard. That’s when she came up with the idea that will allow her to express her voice against addiction. She believes that her clothes and the designs she will put in them will be a source of encouragement for all those people who are still trying to find meaning in their life and need that little ray of hope that will allow them to come out of addiction, be it of any kind.

Xandria is a bright woman, and her vision to help the needy through her clothing line has surely impressed us. Hardly any clothing line thinks about raising voice against drug addiction. Most of the brands that we see talk about how cool people will look once they wear it, but Xandria has a different vision.

We also asked Xandria about the type of clothes she likes. For this, she had another great answer for us. She said that she loves all kinds of clothing because every design has a meaning to reflect. She started loving designing clothes at a very young age. Hence, she decided to start her own clothing line. Certainly, her clothes will be very comfortable to wear, but their uniqueness will be the voice against addiction.

Why should anyone wear VehaVeh? That’s why we asked her next. She shared some important points for the same.

To raise awareness

VehaVeh is not just your typical everyday wear. They have an essential meaning to share. Her clothes want to make people aware of the dangers of drug usage. Her clothes will help people with addiction see life from a different angle. She is on a mission to help people from all over the world embrace her clothing line as support that they can be free from drug addiction and live a better life.

To feel confident

When you wear something that gives away a hidden message, your confidence level increases, you walk with confidence and your body language changes. Sure, it is essential to dress nicely whenever you go out, and everyone makes an effort to look good. But the moment you wear something that will keep on encouraging you, you will end up feeling more confident, that you can live a good life too, just like anyone else.

Mental satisfaction

VehaVeh has the purpose of solving, and that is to make people feel better mentally. Drug users often feel low and depressed, and even if they feel like quitting it, it becomes exceptionally challenging to come out of it without any support. That’s why she came up with VehaVeh. Her clothes will become the mission and vision for these drug users and people struggling with different addictions. Her clothes will become the support these people need to feel better mentally and physically.

Xandria has impressed her thoroughly with her mature self. We wish her success, and we hope her clothing line will bring in the changes in people who are addicted to drugs and other types of substance abuse. Xandria is an upcoming entrepreneur, and soon you will be seeing her clothing line on her Instagram page @xandriarix. She is already working on the designs, and with the vast knowledge that she has about different body shape and what one should wear, we bet her clothing lines will be on par as well.