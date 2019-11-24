Veteran’s Day – Corporate ways to celebrate it

Did you know that the veterans in the US have their official celebration day? In the United States, the Veterans Day is observed on November 11th of every year and is an official public holiday. This day is celebrated honoring military members and all the people who served in the United States Armed Forces.

It is also marked as the Armistice Day and Remembrance Day as the mark of the end of World War I. The United States previously observed this day as the Armistice Day and later in 1954 renamed it as Veterans Day.

Moving further into the discussion of how it is celebrated in the United States and how your company can contribute to celebrating this day for US Veterans. Well, if your organization employs military veterans, already have hired, or are looking to attract and hire military members, then celebrating Veterans Day in style can turn out to be a great opportunity to portray your commitment and show your support to those who served the Nation in uniform.

Well, there are a lot of ways you can celebrate and honor the men and women in your organization or community who served in the military.

Counting on the corporate ways to celebrate the Veteran’s day, here is a list of few ideas you can consider.

• Host a lunch

Consider hosting a lunch and honoring veterans at your company. Also, invite people from the community, colleagues, and friends to know about their life and military experience. Show appreciation for their service and arrange a special lunch in honor of their respect and appreciation.

• Highlight their experiences

This can be a great way to celebrate Veterans Day if your company is interested in hiring ex military members. Highlight the stories and experiences of the veteran employees in your internal newsletter showing their successful transition, emphasizing their skills and career.

This might not just reinforce the value veterans at the workplace but also reminds the civilians co-employees there are honored as veterans first and employees second.

• Serve their family

When a civilian commits to the military service, his/her commitment has a large impact on their family. The veteran’s parents, siblings, spouse and children, face many challenges in life, and their lives change dramatically when a member of their family puts on the uniform, making proud and giving tears of fear.

Honoring families through gifts, and events can build up and encourage the positive vibe of being a veteran.

• Serve their community

Every community has a VSO (Veteran Service Organization) that focuses on supporting the families. They focus on every responsibility from career transition to temporary housing and everything in between. These organizations positively impact the veteran’s life post their military service.

So, lending a hand in support of these organizations not just encourage their service for veterans also help them continue their valuable work. So, try handing out supplies, providing on-site coaching at a workforce center to contribute your efforts in maintaining the spirit.

Summing Up

So, these were few ideas you can count on to celebrate Veterans Day. It is the day you get an opportunity to honor the ones who served the Nation. Being a veteran and leaving home and responsibilities behind to serve the Nation is difficult. So, consider employing them in your organization and help them serve their families to better post their military service.

Sharing their stories, educating the civilians about their hardships and showing the appreciation of the freedom we celebrate and enjoy today because of them can honor their efforts in the best way. Also, presenting them gifts and veteran-specific articles like military jackets, military clothing can make their day memorable as veterans.

So, no matter how you decide to celebrate the Veteran’s Day, make sure you inspire the young minds of today about what it takes to be a veteran, share their life experiences through your efforts and honor them with all the respect they deserve.