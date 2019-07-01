Victoria Ku, From Dreams To Art, an Artist on The Rise

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Victoria Ku is living her dream life, born in St Petersburg, her wish was to live in America, and through her luck, in the lottery, she won a visa and was able to move from Canada to America to pursue her other dream of becoming an artist.

“I always loved art, and I don’t conform to conventional artistic styles, my art comes naturally, its an extension of me,” Says Victoria.

Her love for art goes way back to when she started painting at age five, and it grew as she did, and has now turned into a career that is attracting a lot of attention early on.

After studying Art at College it was clear her talent was great, and although a career in modeling came first.

As a professional model from 2012-2018 Victoria enjoyed great success from Runway Modeling to appearing in magazines such as Sports Illustrated and Maxim. However, it was her loving partner that inspired her to focus on her artwork. “He showed me how to drop my walls as an artist and just paint my feelings.” Says Victoria, “I always loved art, but his support is what drove me to become an artist”

Although new to the general art scene, Victoria’s work is quickly gaining a following and her first show is in development.

Her colorful vibrant style appeals to a wide demographic; from first-time buyers to avid art collectors, her sense of rhythm and color means that her work inspires joy in everyone. Her paintings show the passion with which she paints, with free brushstrokes and movement throughout the canvases.

“My goal is to make this world see a piece of me in my art” say Victoria “I wish to live forever through my artwork”

Her personality definitely comes through in her artwork, and it is simply uniquely hers. Art above all must be individual, artists stealing artwork is Victoria’s pet peeve. “Never try and steal ideas from other artists” Victoria says to all inspiring artists “Art should be your own and should be you”

As well as continuing her career as an artist Victoria still finds time to devote herself to charity. Her philanthropy extends to animals and the third world where she has done great things to help both creatures and humans.

Her life is blessed with love, talent and a great heart, and she is truly living her best life as the artist and an altruist.

Look out for her new works, her shows and other news on her @forever_v_art Instagram and watch this space as her fame in the art world grows.