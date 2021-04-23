Why Minimalism, Hustle, and Finding Meaning Are Crucial – Victorya Hubicki Explains

COVID-19 has transformed the world into a new place. However, certain things hold their ground under any circumstances. In a recent conversation, top Instagram star Victorya Hubicki spoke about three things brands must focus on in the new normal: minimalism, hustle, and finding meaning.

Many people have a misconception that you need to go all out when it comes to promoting your brand. This strategy might work for some brands, but there is a fine line between ‘too much’ and ‘just right’. Hubicki shares, minimalism is defined as a style or technique based on sparseness and simplicity. Therefore, minimalism in your branding removes distractions and zeroes in on what you have to offer. It lets you focus on scaling your brand and the strategies you will utilize to achieve this.

Some of the advantages of minimalism that Hubicki zeroes in on include:

Having more opportunities to pursue what’s essential. There are many facets to life and business. You mustn’t overly focus on one side and overlook others. When it comes to promoting yourself, or your brand, you must explore multiple avenues. That is a sure way to grow.

It makes you more intentional in everything you’re doing. You need a strategy for your business. A minimalist approach helps you be more intentional with everything you have planned.

Flexibility for life changes. A minimalist approach to life helps you remain flexible to any curveballs that life might throw you. In your personal life, minimalism means that you’re not held down to one way of doing things. It fosters flexibility to change your life around as you’d like.

Minimalism gives you focus on contribution, especially where you seek meaning. Finding happiness in life is not about having the best of everything and having too much. It is about seeking meaning and reveling in the things you have. You need to be very purposeful with the things you want.

Hubicki elaborates, minimalism leads directly to hustle, which can lead to success. Understand this term because it is essential in the online world. When not used as slang, hustle means busy activity and to work energetically. Hustle also means to conduct your business assertively and be competitive. When Hubicki states the importance of hustling, she refers to “setting realistic goals, working efficiently and strategically, as these are core components of success.”

How does hustling help you succeed in the things you’re pursuing? Here’s what Hubicki says:

Being a hustler means you understand the importance of networking. Networking is vital. Success will not come to you tucked away in a corner; you need to put yourself out there constantly. Hustling means that you find a way into the circles that will help you grow.

Hustling gives you laser focus at all times. Hustlers are driven by their focus. It involves working to achieve what you want by putting your best foot forward and not letting any challenges hold you back. Hustlers will not stop until they win.

Hustlers have ridiculously big dreams. Dreaming big does not make you unrealistic. If you’re a hustler, you believe that you can achieve these dreams. The difference between hustlers and everyone else is that they work to achieve these big dreams and don’t get scared of their ambitions. Hustlers understand that you can achieve anything you envision.

Hustlers are not afraid to take risks. Risk is intrinsically a part of everything we do in life. Hustlers have accepted that you can’t run away from risk. Hustlers are not afraid to take risks to achieve their dreams. It doesn’t matter how high the odds are stacked against them; hustlers will always find a way around.

Hustlers never give up. One of the things that define a hustler is their ability to get back up time and time again. Hustlers fail often and hard, but they keep getting up and pushing forward, learning from their mistakes and doing better. Many people will never admit when they fail, but to a hustler, discussing their failures means finding solutions to them.

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, people need to find meaning in their work. Hubicki explains, “When you prepare for a launch, you must find meaning in your brand. If you don’t connect with your brand, how is your audience supposed to?”

Those who find meaning in their work put more energy and effort. It applies to not just Instagram celebrities and influencers but to public figures, brands, and companies, alike. It results in a positive brand image, results in audiences believing in your brand and building long-term mutual relationships.

According to studies, promoting a sense of purpose in life and work is very important. It helps connect you to your broader mission, vision and values that you hold closest. Understanding yourself and the things that keep you moving forward are the first steps towards finding meaning and enjoying what you do.

Finding meaning is about celebrating uniqueness and ensuring your well-being every day, whether in leisure or work. Purpose meets motivation at a point where you foster innovation, creativity and propel yourself and those around you forward.

Looking at the times we’re living in, it is very easy to experience burnout, especially in a fast-paced world. However, Hubicki says that once you find meaning, you can navigate all the aspects of your life in a much healthier and balanced way.

Everyone has their guiding principles in life. According to Victorya Hubicki, the three fundamental guiding principles are minimalism, hustle, and finding meaning. They are crucial to helping you grow yourself and your business. In every aspect of life, you must always maintain balance even while exploring these three ideas.