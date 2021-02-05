Virtual reality is an advanced technology that utilises headsets to create lifelike sounds, images, and other senses. Most people think that virtual reality is all about video games. While it’s true that the technology is used in video gaming, there are numerous other places where virtual reality is used.

You can get this technology in surgery training institutions, spacewalk training agencies, and flight simulators. Nowadays, virtual reality also offers a means of gambling from home while still maintaining the experience of a land-based casino. In this article, we will be focusing on how this technology is used in online gambling.

How Virtual Reality Is Transforming Online Casinos

20 years ago, software companies tried to introduce virtual reality games. However, the concept fell flat, hence disappointing gamers who had been yearning for many years to experience it. Fast forward to 2021 and developers have revamped the terrible, simplistic visuals that came with casino games in the 1990s.

The first ever VR casino to be established was SlotsMillion VR Casino. This casino offers more than 40 real-money VR games to pick from in a real-life game room. Another popular VR casino is Casino VR Poker. Here, you can enjoy realistic slot machines with realistic players on a detailed gaming interface. You will also access a voice chatting facility and 6 Texas Hold’em gaming tables.

VR casinos work by generating images in 3D, thereby enabling you to interact with the environment in a lifelike manner. The games are often produced in high resolution and at a more elevated frame rate than ordinary video games. This is to make sure that latency is at its minimum to prevent any lag when you’re making body movements.

To play at a VR casino, you need some special equipment which we will explain in depth in the coming paragraphs. The VR equipment is both soundproof and lightproof, so you will be completely immersed in your virtual world. You will also be able to play your favourite casino games, spin the Roulette wheel, and watch as the ball spins.

Is Virtual Reality the Future of Online Casinos?

Currently, the VR concept is still at its infancy stages. However, as more people embrace the technology, the more the VR casino industry will grow and flourish. Moreover, as technology becomes more advanced, the virtual casino experience is going to transform as well.

When you play in a virtual reality casino, you will enjoy some great features. The first one is in-game chats. With this feature, you will be able to converse with other players from other parts of the world. The dealers will also enhance your experience, thus making you feel like you are in a real casino.

Another feature used in VR casinos is casino sound effects. In these casinos, sounds from real-life casinos are used to make the whole gaming experience more lifelike. In fact, some of the sound effects come with 3D spatial aspects. Additionally, the casinos use detailed game rooms where you can walk through and explore games in full 3D.

Virtual Reality: A Game Changer for Online Casinos

Now comes the big question: what gear is needed to play in a virtual reality casino? The graphical requirements of VR casino games are extraordinary. Therefore, to play them, you’ll need to put on a special headset which will allow you to get that virtual experience. The headsets are quite expensive, but you can get one that will suit your budget. Some of the best include the Google Daydream, Samsung Gear, and Oculus Rift.

You will also require a data glove before you can play VR games. This piece of gear helps the online casino to detect your movements by creating sensations of feeling and touch. For example, it detects when you’re taking a peek at your cards. When the glove detects any movement, it sends the signals to the computer.

Another piece of equipment that will come in handy is a timer or alarm. When playing VR games, you may get carried away in the fun. To play responsibly, always set regular alarms in order to time your sessions. However, some VR casinos provide an option which allows you to interrupt or pause the gameplay after set time limits.

Lastly, ensure that your device is capable of running VR games before you sign up at a VR casino. VR gaming needs a lot of processing power, so an average desktop computer may not meet the operating requirements. For example, while the frame rate of a normal desktop is 60FPS, a VR gaming device needs 90FPS so as to deliver smooth gameplay. Therefore, always consider the above when investing in a VR device.

Virtual reality gambling: the new trend set for 2021

Advances in technology have been at a great rate in the last couple of years. Computers now come with powerful processors, hence increasing their VR gaming capabilities. We expect more advances in the next few years that could make virtual reality the new in-thing in the gambling industry.

The future of VR casinos will also be determined by technological advancements in third party equipment. These include smartphone and virtual reality gear that are likely to improve, leading to increased competition among manufacturers. The result is a better VR experience for all gamers.

Conclusion

At the moment, land-based casinos are investing in VR games that players can play inside their venues. However, as VR casinos become more popular, we expect to see more people opting to play from home. As a result, software providers will up their game as they strive to meet the increasing demand of online casino games. Today, you can enjoy a glamorous world of games when you register at casinos like Platincasino.com/ie/home.html.

All in all, the future is going to be exciting. VR gaming will eventually gain popularity, just like the television did when it was first introduced. We do not know about everyone else, but for us, we anticipate the best when things begin to change.