How Virtual Reality Has Changed Adult Entertainment – 2020 Guide

Along with the advancement of technology comes with ways on how people can further improve and consume entertainment. 2020 has been a particularly rough year for a lot of people. The pandemic has caused many people to experience depression, anxiety, and isolation. While many industries have suffered from the restrictions caused by COVID-19, the adult industry is seeing better days thanks to virtual reality.

A Look At The Adult Entertainment

As the online world grows day by day, adult content and its ease of access spread exponentially as well. In fact, roughly 12% of existing websites today contain pornography and 25% of search engine requests are associated to sex with 35% of successful porn content downloads. The adult entertainment industry continues to produce porn content of varying quality and experiences for different preferences, and to say that the industry will not thrive well during these uncertain times is an understatement.

Looking at the situation during this pandemic, people have limited physical and social connections. While stuck at their homes, many individuals are exploring adult entertainment. In March this year, one of the leading adult entertainment websites PornHub recorded a 13.7% increase in their website’s traffic.

The adult industry adapted to a specific technological trend that’s of great relevance today. Apart from traditional porn websites, there are numerous emerging VR porn websites with high quality content, and sextechguide.com rounded up some of the best.

Adult VR and The Many Pleasures of Erotic Tech

Virtual reality (VR) porn has long existed before its popularity today. The adult market is incorporating technology to improve sensual experiences of consumers. For instance, the researchers involved in the porn industry are exploring the field of erotic interactions between human machine, known as erobotics.

Gone are the days where adult content and toys alone make people satisfied in the bedroom. Currently, there are accessible technologies offering a spectrum of immersive and interactive erotic experiences with the use of technology. Some of the best erotic tech today involve:

Sex and dating platforms

Virtual, augmented, and mixed reality

Teledildonic or high-tech sex toys

Online sex games

Erobots or artificial sex robots

Erotic chatbots

Virtual partners

The Porn Industry After The Introduction of Virtual Reality

Despite being introduced long ago, VP porn wasn’t a very welcome sight for many people. However, the tables have turned when the COVID-19 outbreak happened and cities all around the globe had to implement lockdowns and physical restrictions. Since people spend more time alone in their homes, the adult industry took this opportunity to make their premium content and services for free.

Additionally, many couples don’t live under the same roof and have to endure long-distance relationships. As they grew physically far from one another, VR porn became a hot category in adult content.

In 2025, it’s estimated that the VR porn industry will become a billion-dollar business, which is on par with other VR content categories like VR video games and NFL-related content. While VR technology can be utilized by different industries and markets, the porn industry still remains on top of the VR world where 60% of VR content are associated with porn websites.

A Connection Better Than Traditional Porn

Who would have expected that virtual simulations offered merits that traditional porn can’t consistently achieve? Many adult consumers are tuning into VR porn because of the connection and intimacy it can offer despite being virtual representations of sexual experiences. One excellent reason why people support adult VR is that it serves as an escape from reality, where an individual can achieve experiences in different environments that they usually don’t go to.

Compared to watching two-dimensional pornography, consumers can feel that they’re participating in the act as VR porn boasts its three-dimensional, immersive features. Not to mention that VR porn enjoyed alone or by couples are the safest means to get their needs satisfied without exposing themselves to the outside world.

Women enjoy watching adult content more because of VR porn which represents 22% of the audience population.

Apparently, adult VR appears to be more women-friendly than traditional porn as they involved themes of intimacy rather than aggression. Because of this, women became more open to their sexual desires and fetishes.

Furthermore, communication is possible in VR porn compared to traditional porn. Content consumers may communicate with the actors on the screen, and they can influence, and even control various angles of the performance, curating a more human experience than two-dimensional porn content. In exchange, consumers will have to tip the performers.

How People Can Enjoy VR Porn

Another advantage that adult VR brought to the industry is its versatility. People of all ages and relationship statuses can enjoy VR content. Whether you’re presently isolated from your partner or living together, you can find several ways to enjoy your time using VR porn. Also, all types of VR content are easy to access and setup, as long as you have a VR headset and the VR content that you want to play.

Moreover, individuals can also play with their sex toys along while enjoying VR content. There are high-tech sex toys that can be controlled with mobile applications, as well as interconnected devices ideal for long-distance couples, where they can feel their partner’s presence according to their movement or control on the device.

On another end, VR porn consumers must exercise control over their consumption as it can result to neglecting real-life relationships with humans. Because of adult VR, people will tend to achieve maximum rewards through exerting minimum efforts only.

For example, instead of strengthening one’s relationship with their partner, they might simply go to the easier path: wear their VR headsets, browse through VR content, and become satisfied in front of the screen.

Augmented Reality Is The Future: Final Thoughts

Surprisingly, virtual reality (VR) porn is just the foreplay presented by the adult entertainment industry. It has huge potentials to improve erotic experiences of the consumers, outrunning other VR industries including VR movies, games, and sports over time.

However, something else is coming after VR porn: augmented reality (AR) porn, which promises another set of unique experiences, but adult content creators are still testing the waters. In AR porn, you’ll experience an environment where you can search for potential sex partners, like finding pocket monsters in the Pokemon Go, and invite performers to fun with people outside the screen.