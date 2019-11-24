Warning: Side Effects May Include More Reasons To Be Depressed

Wendy Stokesby:

November 24, 2019

Health

Have you been turnin’ that frown upside down by poppin’ pills like Prozac? Well, your little picker-uppers might be doing more bad than good. For 20-some odd years, a set of antidepressants called SSRIs had been favored because they supposedly had less harmful side effects.

Source: Blog

However, a new study has shown that ye ole dry mouth and drowsiness seem like a dream compared to the newer meds, which can cause loss of sensation in your crotch, lack of libido, and impotence. Boo! How would that make anyone but drug companies happier?

Source: medicalnewstoday

We hear at The Frisky are no medical experts, but sex puts the up in cheer up for us. So, if you’re having a hard time getting off, you should talk to your doctor about getting turned on to something else.

[Psychcentral]

Original by Simcha

Last modified: November 23, 2019

About the Author:

Wendy Stokes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *