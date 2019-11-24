Four in 10 Teenage Girls Report Being Coerced Into Sex

November 24, 2019

Highlights

  • More than 40 percent of high school-aged girls in England report being coerced into sex. [The Guardian]
  • A memo to Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions: Judges who disagree with you aren’t “activist” judges. [Vox]
  • A new study shows that there are long-term health benefits for LGBT youth who come out during high school. [Medical News Today]
  • Read about the harassment army on the gaming site Twitch that is, predictably, going after women and minorities. [Daily Dot]
  • And, of course, some die-hard Redditors are convinced that a feminist cabal is conspiring to take over all of the moderator positions on the site’s sub-forums. [Gawker]
  • After Sylvia Plath’s death, a lot of people blamed poetry for her suicide rather than clinical depression. [TIME]
  • The number of female protagonists in major films declined from 2013 to 2014. [Flavorwire]

Last modified: November 24, 2019

