Four in 10 Teenage Girls Report Being Coerced Into Sex

- More than 40 percent of high school-aged girls in England report being coerced into sex. [The Guardian]
- A memo to Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions: Judges who disagree with you aren’t “activist” judges. [Vox]
- A new study shows that there are long-term health benefits for LGBT youth who come out during high school. [Medical News Today]
- Read about the harassment army on the gaming site Twitch that is, predictably, going after women and minorities. [Daily Dot]
- And, of course, some die-hard Redditors are convinced that a feminist cabal is conspiring to take over all of the moderator positions on the site’s sub-forums. [Gawker]
- After Sylvia Plath’s death, a lot of people blamed poetry for her suicide rather than clinical depression. [TIME]
- The number of female protagonists in major films declined from 2013 to 2014. [Flavorwire]
Original by Rebecca Vipond Brink