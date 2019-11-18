Warning: Size O Breasts May Be Deadly

“If you’re going to try to attempt to become as busty as I am, you are at an extreme risk,” warns adult film actress, Elizabeth Starr of her size O(!) boobs.

“I wanted to further my career and call the shots by having larger breasts,” Starr explained of her decision to go HUGE.

So, in 1999 she underwent a now-banned procedure that used synthetic string implants which caused her boobs to fill with fluid overtime, likeViolet Beauregarde in “Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.” (There’s larger and then there’s LARGER.)

You probably won’t be shocked to know that this procedure backfired on Starr. In addition to regularly “bumping into walls” with her breasts, she’s suffered from numerous staph infections, has amassed excessive amounts of scar tissue, which may cause deadly blood clots and has undergone 63 procedures to try to undo the damage her implants have done. Her doctor is now recommending a double mastectomy to save her life.

“It’s hard when you’re a victim…I was basically the victim of an experiment,” said Starr. “I have one other option other than to live like this and that would be to face a mastectomy. I don’t think I could face getting a mastectomy and being reconstructed.”

I think it’s a no-brainer. Get rid of those things!

Original by Ami Angelowicz