Was There a Reason to Worry About Prince Harry and Meghan’s Relationship?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the center of attention ever since the news about their dating emerged. Former actress and the Prince have tried for day one to stay away from the public eye and do things their way. They got married in 2018, and in 2019 they welcomed their first child.

Ever since it was known to the public that the two were getting married, many wondered whether their marriage was real or not and whether they will last. Even Meghan’s family was against it, and now, when the dust s settled down, we have to wonder whether worrying about their marriage and romance was supposed to happen at all?

Prince Philip

Prince Philip was amongst those who advised Prince Harry not to hurry with his relationship with the former Suit actress. “One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them,” said Prince Philip to Harry. Prince Philip probably reflected on the relationship his son Prince Andrew had with an American actress Koo Stark back in 1981. When her acting in erotic movies emerged, they had to end their relationship, but they remained good friends.

Prince William

The supposed feud between Prince Harry and Prince William allegedly started when Meghan was brought in the mix. Katie Nicholl said in 2019 TLC documentary Kate V. Meghan: Princesses At War? How Prince William was “probably the only person close enough to say to Harry,” advised, “‘This seems to be moving quickly. Are you sure?’ And I think what was meant as well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry.” Things didn’t change much after the wedding. However, some even say how Meghan was the one who “tried to calm things down” despite all the rumors about Kate Middleton and Meghan having an animosity.

Royal family members

“Matters have been heated ever since Harry proposed and Meghan moved onto the scene,” said an insider to New Idea last year. “There’s a lot of jealousy flying around — [Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice] just don’t think Meghan is good enough to be royal.” There has been numerous news about Meghan’s relationship with the rest of the royal family. She allegedly had a feud with Queen Elizabeth II about her wedding tiara. When Princess Michael of Kent wore a blackamoor brooch to Meghan first ever Christmas royal lunch, she was accused of racism, and soon had to apologize.

Meghan’s family

We all know the trouble the Markle family has brought upon the newest royal parents. When Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, didn’t attend her wedding, soon her half-sister Samantha had a lot to say about Meghan, all in a negative way. Her father even staged some pictured days before Meghan’s wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan held their heads up high through all those troubles her family was giving them.

His friends

There have been rumors about how Meghan isn’t a massive fan of Prince Harry’s friends. “Anybody who voiced any kind of reservation about Meghan has been sidelined,” said an insider to the Times recently. TV presenter Lizzie Cundy mentioned how Meghan had “pushed them all out.” Even Tom “Skippy” Inskip is not so close to Prince Harry, all due to Meghan. “She doesn’t want temptation — of any sort — being put in his way while they concentrate on starting a family,” revealed a source to Express not so long ago.

Social climber

Lizzie Cundy also revealed to the Daily Mail how Meghan desperately wanted to date someone famous. ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men,’ “she once asked Cundy. After trying to get in touch with Ashley Cole and Matt Cradle, she found Prince Harry. Piers Morgan even stated how she was “a bit of a social climber. Although some people like her and are falling for this act, I’m afraid I see a bit of hard-nosed actress, who’s been using people on her way up to what is now, of course, the top, which is marrying into the royal family.”

Fast

Ever since the day they met, after a blind date, it seems like they moved too fast in their relationship. Harry was even seeing some other girl in the early stages of his relationship with Meghan. He was texting with Sarah Ann Macklin, and one of her friends said: “Things fizzled out before he went to Africa for a month in August.” Meghan went on that trip with him, and the rest is history.

The press

Everyone is crazy about Prince Harry and Meghan’s life. Despite their biggest efforts to keep their private life private, media is always there to dish everything out. Prince Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, after she was trying to get away from the paparazzi, and ever since then, he isn’t a massive fan of the press. Prince Harry lost his temper in February 2019 when a photographer got so close that he hit a child with his camera lens. Prince Harry pushed the camera away, and of course, that was a major headliner. Prince Harry won a lawsuit against some paparazzi photo agency after they invaded his privacy and took pictures o his home.

Publicly arguing

Meghan Markle took her time off maternity leave to join the royal family in Trooping the Color in June 2019. A lip reader read from Prince Harry’s lips when he was standing on the balcony with his family how he replied to Meghan with “No, he hasn’t.” after Meghan turning a couple of times, Prince Harry said, angered “Oh fine. Turn around.”

Even though that might mean nothing, to the world, of course, it has to mean everything. They could have talked about something irrelevant, and Harry probably wanted Meghan to turn back around and wait for the national anthem to be over. Just like any rumors and speculation about the Sussex family, you should also take this one lightly. So far The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown that they are very much in love, and despite every obstacle, they found they grew stronger. They have a special bond now, as their first child was born, son Archie Harrison, and we think that we will see very much of them in the future.

Source: nickiswift.com