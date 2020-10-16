8 Tips for Washing Your Car During Winter – 2020 Guide

Most people love winter only when they can observe the snow from the comfort of their home while sitting next to a fireplace with a cup of hot tea in their hands. Regardless of how idyllic this sounds, it is not possible in most cases. After all, life must continue even when the temperatures drop and the days become shorter and darker.

You still have to complete all of your regular chores, and if you are a driver, you have to wash your car. Yes, we know, the last thing you want is to do this when it gets really cold. Nevertheless, fog, snow, wind, and grit can be disastrous for your vehicle. It is why you have to try to keep your car as clean as possible, and in the following article, we will help you with this.

1. Don’t wash the car when the cold is numbing

Yes, yes, we know. We are supposed to give you tips on how to wash your car during winter, and we will. However, this doesn’t mean that you should do it when it is icy cold outside. When the temperatures drop significantly, our advice is to avoid doing this chore and take your car to professionals such as sammyscw.

There are two reasons why you should do this. First of all, they will complete the task quickly and efficiently. Secondly, if you were to do this on your own, at the driveway, not only would you risk getting the cold, but you would probably end up making an ice rink, which can be quite dangerous.

2. Start with a pressure washer

Instead of using a shampoo and a wash mitt immediately, it is crucial you begin washing the car with the hose or a pressure washer. Why? Well, due to weather conditions, i.e., show and ice, it is likely that your car will be covered with grit. It means that if you were to start a contact wash, you would probably scratch the paintwork. This is why it is important to eliminate as much girt, dirt, and dust as possible before moving to the next task.

The best way to achieve this is to use a pressure washer with a foam cannon. This device will not only facilitate this chore, but it will also save you a lot of time, meaning that you won’t have to freeze outside for too long.

3. Use the two bucket method

We won’t tell you about the tools you need for this chore because you probably already know everything. However, we will discuss this method. Basically, you will need two buckets, one with the shampoo, and the other one with the clean water. By using both of these alternately, you can rest assured that your car will be perfectly cleaned. In addition, you also wouldn’t run the risk of scratching the surface with girt, ice, or dirt because you will rinse the mitt every time.

4. Warm water only

This tip is regarding just sheer convenience. You should always go with the warm water in both buckets we have already mentioned. Firstly, this entire process won’t be as uncomfortable for you since the chances of your hands going completely numb are significantly lower.

In addition, warm water will increase the efficiency of the car shampoo you use. Still, make sure not to go too hot. As you probably know, hot warm can damage the car glass when it is too cold. As a general rule, the difference between the surface and the water shouldn’t exceed 30°C.

5. Dry it thoroughly

If you want your vehicle to have that fabulous shine, you have to dry it meticulously with a microfiber cleaning cloth. Instead, there would be spots caused by water drops. However, this task is even more significant when it comes to washing the car during the cold months.

If you were to skip this step and leave the car to dry on its own during the night, you would probably end up with frozen windows and doors in the morning. Yes, this is what the cold and water can do. So, to avoid this from occurring and prevent a completely new issue from arising, take your time, and make sure that everything is perfectly dry.

6. Seal it with a wax protection

Now that your car is spotless, it is time to add the final protective coat to ensure your hard work doesn’t get ruined easily. You should apply this protective finish every six weeks or so, not only to ensure the aesthetic appeal of your vehicle but also to make it difficult for the grit and dirt to attach themselves to the paintwork.

However, there is something you have to think about. A lot of manufacturers advise their customers not to use some of the products if the temperature is below 5°C. Do you remember what we said for cold and liquid? Yes, this is why you should carefully choose the product and make sure that it can be used during the freezing temperatures.

7. Don’t forget the interior

Sure, it is understandable that you want to complete the task of washing your car as soon as possible, but still, this doesn’t mean that you should skip on the interior of it. After all, there is no point in washing the framework if you don’t clean the inside of the vehicle. Plus, it is fairly simple – all you have to do is vacuum and dust.

Nevertheless, we do have one tip for you. During winter, most car owners face the problem of the windows fogging up. Well, to prevent this from happening, you should apply an anti-fog solution to the windows, as well as make sure that everything is dry.

8. Wash it every couple of weeks

When it comes to washing a car, the whole point isn’t only to keep in clean but also to protect the paint from rust. Yes, the vehicle will be dirty in a day or two. However, you should still clean it every couple of weeks. Why? Well, when it comes to these contaminants, they can wreak havoc on the paintwork if given enough time. So, try to clean the vehicle and eliminate these at least a few times a month.