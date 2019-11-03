Watch Another 100 Years Of Hair & Beauty Trends!

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cut Video released a timelapse film of a model showing off hair and beauty looks from the past hundred years. Now, they’ve released a sequel! Watch model Marshay take us through the decades with her gorgeous looks. Now all we need are Pinterest tutorials for all these styles so that I can inevitably screw them up. You can view both videos side-by-side here, and if you’re into this century-in-a-minute deal, take a look at this video featuring 100 years of dance and style, which is one of my favorite things on the internet ever.

Original by Claire Hannum