Things to Try if Your Watch Has Stopped Working

It is said that the watch is one of the best accessories if you want to show off your class, style, and if you want to follow the current trends. There are so many different types of this accessory, and they are all beautiful and something that you should choose. If you are a person who uses watches for more than a fashion statement, then you probably know that even the most durable ones have an expiration date.

The worst thing that could happen is having your favorite wrist clock stop working and no one wants to deal with this issue. Unfortunately, we all have to go through that at least once, and just replacing the watch whenever there is something wrong with it could lead to a lot of unnecessary spent money.

If you are experiencing a broken watch, without it being physically damaged, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to list some of the things that you can try if your watch has stopped working.

Check for physical damage

The first thing you should do is check for physical damage. Sometimes these accessories are really fragile, and they can get broken even if the protective glass looks fine. You don’t have to break the unit for it to stop working, and sometimes, just bumping it on something could result in issues.

If you cannot see a physical problem, and if the glass seems okay, you may want to open it and see if any of the parts have come loose. On the same note, if you can hear an unusual sound coming from it, or if you can hear the loose parts when you shake it, chances are, you will need to open it and do damage control.

Check the battery

The most common issue is always the most obvious one. No battery, no matter how good it is, and no matter how expensive your watch is, is going to last forever. Most of the batteries should hold for at least several years, some may be good for even a decade, but ultimately, there will be a day when the battery dies.

You can easily replace it on your own, or you can consult with a professional about this issue. The whole replacement process is really fast, it won’t take more than a few minutes, and it is extremely cheap.

Consult with an expert

Sometimes you cannot figure out what you are supposed to do, even if you know what the main problem is. Opening a wrist clock on your own can be extremely time-consuming and it can be a difficult process. You must get proper tools, and things that you can find in your local store just won’t do the job right.

If you are unsure what the issue is, and if you don’t know what you should do about it, it is far better to talk to a specialist. According to SenseOrient, if your watch has stopped working, and you don’t want to risk doing more damage on your own, you should just look for a good technician that is in your area. Always collaborate with a trusted professional who knows what they are doing, and who can help you find the problem and fix it.

Check the electronic circuitry

This is an issue that could happen if the accessory has been exposed to too much heat, if it has experienced bad contact, or if there is some type of defect that you find out about some time after using it. Many users have reported that their unit is working perfectly when it is put down, but as soon as they put it on their wrist, it stops working. If you are having the same problem, chances are, there is an issue with the electronic circuitry. The easiest way to fix this problem is to just replace the circuitry, but you won’t be able to do things on your own unless you have some type of previous experience. The best thing you can do is to go to a professional technician, explain the problems you are facing, and ask if they can check the electronic circuitry.

Check for water or trapped moisture

Moisture and water can do a lot of damage to your wrist clock, even if it is supposed to be waterproof. If you choose to swim in salty water with it, or if you spend too much time underwater while wearing it, it may get damaged.

The easiest way to notice this is if you can see trapped moisture inside it, and no matter how many small drops there are, and even if there is no water inside it, this could be the problem you are facing. More often than not, this can be resolved just by opening it up and letting it dry.

See if any other users have experienced similar issues

If you have noticed problems with your watch right after getting it, or within the first few months, and if you checked for physical damage, moisture, and everything else, there might be a manufacturing issue that you cannot deal with on your own.

To rule this out, you should go online and see what other users are talking about that same exact model. If you see that other people are complaining about similar things, then you should contact the seller or the manufacturer. Your accessory should have its warranty, and you can get it fixed or replaced free of charge. Do this before taking it to a third-party repair shop so that you don’t lose the warranty.

These are some of the things you can try if you noticed that your watch has stopped working. If you choose to open it and clean it on your own, remember that there are going to be a lot of small parts, and you need special tools. Be extra careful, check tutorials about the exact model you have, and if you are unsure of what you are doing, stop, and talk to an expert. A professional service can always help you out, so it is better to let the experts take care of this than to risk doing more harm than good.