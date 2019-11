Filmmaker Topaz Adizes highlights how real couples tackle tough conversations by having lovers pose the awkward question of whether they’re the best their partner has ever had. The video is a part of Adizes’ film project “The And”, in which 30 couples approach honest talks in a genuine, not-so-Hollywood way. Have you asked your significant other this question? Would you ask, or would rather not know the answer?

[HuffPost]

