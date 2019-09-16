Watch What Happens When Women Read And Masturbate At The Same Time

In photographer Clayton Cubitt’s new project, Hysterical Literature, he films women sitting at a table while reading their favorite book. You might be wondering, What’s “hysterical” about that? Here’s what: while the women read, a magical masturbation elf under the table tries to bring them to orgasm with a vibrator.
Reading and masturbating are both such great activities separately, but together, the make a ridiculous pair. In this particular session, Margaret Cho tries her best not to get off while reading Sleeping Beauty, which would be an easy thing under more normal circumstances.
Original by Ami Angelowicz