Watch What Happens When Women Read And Masturbate At The Same Time

In photographer Clayton Cubitt’s new project, Hysterical Literature, he films women sitting at a table while reading their favorite book. You might be wondering, What’s “hysterical” about that? Here’s what: while the women read, a magical masturbation elf under the table tries to bring them to orgasm with a vibrator.

Reading and masturbating are both such great activities separately, but together, the make a ridiculous pair. In this particular session, Margaret Cho tries her best not to get off while reading Sleeping Beauty, which would be an easy thing under more normal circumstances.

[The Hairpin]

Original by Ami Angelowicz