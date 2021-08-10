5 Ways to Watch YouTube Videos Offline – 2021 Guide

Yes, digitalization comes with many benefits, and we are all aware of that, as it makes our lives much easier, but there is also a desocialization part, as even though we are connected with others more than ever before, we grew apart from people. It will take some time for us to understand that followers and viewers cannot be our friends, but friends can be followers and viewers. It simply doesn’t go the other way around. Using smart devices is a must today, no matter where you are and whether you use them for work or in your free time. Being present is equal to being online, and it is a common thing. Now, we can discuss whether this almost entire dependence on the Internet and smartphones, tablets, etc., is good or not, but we will leave that for some other day, and today, let’s focus more on one activity that we all gladly do.

If we had to choose one app where we can watch funny videos, learn something new, or find a favorite show for our toddler, YouTube is undoubtedly the only place where we can get all that. Now, the question arises whether there is some way to watch these video even while offline? Well, as you probably guessed, there is, and what’s even more important, it will not require dull and endless clicking and browsing to find out how. So, let’s name the best and easiest way to watch your beloved YT videos offline.

1. Free YT videos downloader

In a world where we can download almost any content from the net, it is understandable that we can do the same even with YT videos. The only thing that’s needed is to copy the URL address of the clip, paste it into the highlighted section and click download. Yeah, it’s that simple, and there are plenty of these downloaders online, but what you should look for is the one that also has a converter because if the song, some sound, or audiobook is all that you want, why download the whole video? There is no reason, plus it will take longer for it to download, and the video itself will occupy more space than a simple MP3 file. Don’t believe us? Check out loader.to and test it yourself. Of course, some of these downloaders and converters also have many other options, but why complicate things when in 9 out of 10 situations, you will probably use just the download option.

2. YouTube Go

Well, the name says it all. With this app, we will be able to watch our favorite videos while on the go, even if we do not have an internet connection. YT Go is perfect for those people who love to travel and do not want to pay too much for their mobile phone bills caused by the usage of the internet in roaming. The whole process is simple, and all we need to do is to download the app, watch the videos we like, and decide which of them we want to download with a simple click. Once we download these videos, we can watch them whenever we want, no matter if we have a low connection or are not connected to the internet at all.

3. Snaptube

Another great way to watch and save videos to your tablet, PC, or mobile phone (iOS or Android) is to download the Snaptube. This app is free and works on the same principle as other YT downloaders work, and all we need to do is pick the video we want to download and click the button to do it. What makes this app different from other similar apps is the possibility to get videos from many popular websites, not only YT. Besides that, we do not need to take individual videos at a time since by using Snaptube, we can download up to ten of them at the same time. Snaptube also has a converter, so it is ideal if we want to have only the sound in our phones without a picture.

4. Mini Tool uTube Downloader

Although the name says mini, this tool is really powerful, and it is worth installing because it gives us plenty of options. We can not only download the video with this tool and convert it to mp3 format if we want only to listen to the music, but we can also get subtitles. The usage is simple, and it is easy to learn even if you never worked with this type of tool before. All you need to do is install it, choose the video to download, copy the URL address from YT, paste it into uTube, and choose the option for downloading.

5. YouTube premium

One of the simplest ways to watch any video offline is to become a YT premium user. The whole process of changing to the premium user is simple, and since you are paying a monthly subscription for that, you will have some advantages over regular users. The main advantage is the simple downloading of any video with just one click. There is a small icon under the video that you are playing, and clicking on it will start the downloading process. It is necessary to choose the quality of the video, and once you do it, it is possible to save that setting for every next one.

Final thoughts

We tried to select only quick and easy solutions as this is not something that should take too much of your time. Now, as you can see, there are several ways to watch YT videos offline, but perhaps the best way is to use a trusted and renowned downloader and converter. For those who want quality videos, before download, always check what type of files you can choose to be your download video in. Some of them don’t have these options, which is why coconvert.com can come more than handy as it has a great selection of video files to choose from.