How To Waterproof UGG Boots? The Ultimate Guide On Cleaning Your Elegant Boots

The Ugg boot was first known as a unisex style of shoe made from fleece. Also, it is trademarked in more than 130 countries worldwide with the outside sheepskin and inside fleece nowadays. The Ugg boot is also well-known for keeping warm very well with a luxurious appearance, making it a trendy item that many women love nowadays.

However, how can you keep the shoe dry during wet and rainy weather? Are there ways to waterproof your favorite boots by yourself? Scroll down!

What Are Ugg Boots Made From? Are They Waterproof?

Classic Ugg boots can keep you warm in cold weather with a sheepskin lining and suede outer layer. As they are made from very strong rubber or synthetic materials, Ugg boots could protect your feet from agents and give you a great grip when the ground is slippery.

Moreover, several types of Ugg boots are waterproofing fabric boots depending on the leather they are made of. In order to keep these boots well-shaped and long-lasting, you must know how to preserve them correctly.

How To Waterproof Your Ugg Boots? How To Waterproof Hiking Boots?

We recommend you spray your new ugg boots with a suede protector to make them water-resistant.

Read this section carefully to avoid the consequences of excessive water absorption, which will affect the boots’ beauty. No matter how waterproof the leather material of that boot is, thoroughly caring is never redundant. How to waterproof suede boots naturally? Go deeper into our following guideline to discover:

Before Cleaning Ugg Boots

Brush the leather with the suede brush thoroughly.

Next, use a stiffer brush to remove stubborn stains from your Ugg boots. It would help if you used the pencil eraser to clean the stubborn spots.

Now everything is ready for waterproofing.

Waterproof Boot Spray

Should you spray waterproof boots? The answer is yes. In fact, applying waterproof spray on your Ugg boots is the simplest way to waterproof. All you should do is apply a full layer of waterproof spray to your boots. For illustrations, Nikwax is a very popular suede waterproofing spray. Despite its fairly quick and simple waterproofing capacity, using waterproof boot spray is not the most effective method.

Have you ever tried waterproofing boots with WD40? Similar to Nikwax, WD40 is a good spray product for your Ugg boots.

Combo Of Condition, Waterproof, And Refresh

Several kits are considered the best boot waterproofing method you can easily purchase to equip your Ugg boots. Normally, these kits will consist of two brushes and three types of solutions, which greatly affect dislodging all dirt.

Firstly, use a conditioner and cleaner to get the Ugg boots back to their original condition. After that, the protective spray will keep your Ugg boots clean and fresh as well as helps to waterproof your shoes. But please bear in mind that you must spray about six inches away from your shoes until the leather material of the shoe is sufficiently moistened.

The third bottle is dedicated to cleaning the boot’s interior and eliminating odors and bacteria rapidly.

Eventually, make sure your boots are dry by exposing them to light in the sun. Do not dry your Ugg boots with strong heat from a dryer or under acrimonious sunlight.

Taking Caring Of Ugg Boots

How to waterproof your ugg boots and keep them dry?

Ugg boots are a really good investment for your money. It helps your style become more elegant, luxurious, and new many times. But let us give you a few simple tips and tricks to keep them in the best condition and look:

Trying Ugg Boots for Rain

Once your Ugg boots are waterproof, you may have no problem hanging out in the drizzle or light snow. Nonetheless, you should choose Uggs specialized snow or rain boots.

How To Clean Ugg Boots’ Exterior

Cleaning your UGG boots is not as hard as you think. In case you use them often, cleaning the outside of the boots monthly is a good idea.

The more often you use them, the more cleaning times you should maintain to make your Ugg boots always shiny. Moreover, you may either wipe the whole surface or just rapidly brush the boots’ exterior to dislodge hidden debris, depending on how dirty they are.

How To Clean Ugg Boots’ Interior

To keep your Uggs fur in shape, always wear clean socks inside. Also, avoid using dirty socks as it will affect the hair color. You need to make sure the boots’ fur inside is always thoroughly cleaned before drying and wearing.

In addition, you could use a deodorant spray regularly or wipe the inside of your shoes weekly to ensure that the inside and outside are always clean.

Here are some simple internal cleaning steps you can try right now:

Use a small brush with soft bristles to dislodge debris and remove tangles from the bristles.

Then, use a lint roller to get the debris out of the boots.

Use a damp cloth to clean the inside of the boots.

Pour some shoe oil on the boots’ surface for better preservation.

Spray the interior with a specialized spray and wipe it quickly.

Let your boots dry before using them next time.

Our Final Words

We are sure that you can now keep your Uggs shoes as new as possible after reading this blog on “How To Waterproof Ugg Boots?”. You can briefly utilize simple items such as protective spray, WD40, or Nikwax to waterproof them. Please also take note of preparing steps before starting the process. Thank you for reading!