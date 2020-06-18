How to Choose the Right UGGs for You

Picking the right pair of ugg boots can be a very overwhelming decision.

There are so many styles, colors, and varying detail available that it could take forever to find the right pair for you.

Luckily for you, we have put together a little ‘uggs’ guide to help you easily choose the right pair for your style and needs.

First, to ensure you are going to get high quality, long-wearing ugg, be sure to 100 percent natural Australian sheepskin. Not only will this ensure a longer life to your ugg boots, but an enjoyable one too. Natural sheepskin is moisture-wicking, and therefore any moisture or water seeps into the uggs will be absorbed, leaving your uggs in excellent condition after every wear.

If that wasn’t enough to persuade you, then be confident in the durability of natural sheepskin and that your uggs will last you many years and countless comfortable, cozy wears before they need replacing.

Now that you know what materials to look for, it’s time to pick out the perfect uggs for you.

Where are you going to wear your ugg boots?

According to uggs.com.au, knowing where you’ll be wearing your uggs will be key in deciding the right pair for you. While all of our styles are durable, warm, comfortable, and supportive, each individual will gravitate towards a different kind of ugg.

For something to wear at home: You cannot go past a pair of scuffs or slippers. They are the ideal styles to slip on and wear at home while you relax and get some chores done. Scuffs, in particular, have been a rising trend over the past few months in isolation. They are easy to put on, keep your feet warm, and are comfortable for all-day wear. For those after full closure, then slippers may be a better option for you.

Something to take out on the town: If you’re looking for a style with a little extra versatility, then ugg boots are the way to go. They’ve got all the warmth and comfort levels you’ll be looking for at home and are fashionable enough to wear them out for the day. Whether you’re running errands, doing a bit of shopping, or going out for a meal, your ugg boots will keep you warm and fuzzy while still fabulous. The best part about ugg boots is that there are many lengths that you can choose from. For those who want a boot that’s classic and cozy, then an ultra-short ugg boot that cuts off at the ankle will be what you’re looking for. For those after a little more coverage up the leg, the short and tall styles may be more appealing.

What is your wardrobe color palate?

Now that you’ve picked your style of uggs, it’s time to choose the right color. With the majority of our styles available in neutral tones, they will certainly pair with just about anything in your wardrobe.

For those who prefer lighter tones: If you prefer lighter and brighter colors, then you cannot go past our chestnut color. They are the ‘traditional’ ugg color you would’ve become accustomed to and pair perfectly with white, blue wash denim and brighter floral patterns. If you’re nervous about getting them dirty, trust us when we say you don’t need to worry! Give them a good coating with our “Ugg Boots Repellent Spray” and wash them every few months to keep the color fresh.

For those who prefer darker tones: If your wardrobe consists mainly of black, charcoal and brown, we have something for you too. A number of our ugg boots and slippers come in chocolate or black, to match the darker tones in your wardrobe. The darker shades are also more versatile to take your uggs from home to the shops and from day tonight. Black and chocolate uggs pair perfectly with your favorite dark wash or black jeans, leather leggings or black skirts and dresses with tights.

For those after something in between Chestnut, black and brown, not your thing? Not a problem! Uggs.com.au also has a grey color available that would truly pair well with anything. It pairs particularly well with white jeans, chunky knits, and even pom beanies, to help you complete that perfect “icy winter” look and staying warm while you’re at it!

How much detail are you looking for?

Once you’ve picked your perfect style and color of ugg boots, then the fun part begins!

There are so many options when it comes to accessorizing your new footwear.

Here are just a few ideas below:

Exposed sheepskin

The rolled hem is most popular on the slipper and scuff styles, making you at home uggs that little bit more stylish. The exposed sheepskin breaks up the one colorway, without compromising the quality. Not only is it available on the ‘at home’ styles, but often ugg boots are laced with sheepskin for that additional layer of detail.

Tie up detailing

You’re more likely to find tie-up detailing on ugg boots over any other style, and they will take your boots to a whole new level. The tie-up on the outside or part of the boot or along the heel is a fashionable addition to your uggs, making them perfect for dressing up and wear out and about. And the detailing doesn’t stop there! There are plenty of different materials that you will find threaded through the loopholes, including satin ribbon and rope. Hot tip: this detail works best. The taller the uggs sit up your legs.

Crazy colors and metallic

Are the neutral ugg tones just not doing it for you? That’s ok! We have an array of colors and texture available to fit your selection criteria. Natural sheepskin uggs in a range of outrageous colors, metallic and chrome finishing, sparkles, animal print, floral detailing. You name it. We almost certainly have something that is up to your alley.

Check out uggs.com.au for more ideas.